Carbonate Market to Garner $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 7.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Escalation in demand for dimethyl carbonate in the textile industry and surge in use of organic carbonates in solvent & electrolyte applications drive the growth of the global carbonates market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Carbonate Market by Type (Dimethyl, Propylene, Ethylene, Glycerol, 1,2-Epoxydodecane, 1,2-Hexadecene, Styrene, Epichlorohydrin, and Others), Application (Solvent, Catalyst, Electrolyte, Additive, Cleaner, and Others), and End Use (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Energy & Power, Polymer, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global carbonate industry generated $3.5 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $7.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

AMR Logo
AMR Logo

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3201

Prime determinants of growth

Escalation in demand for dimethyl carbonate in the textile industry and surge in use of organic carbonates in solvent & electrolyte applications drive the growth of the global carbonates market. However, side effects associated with use of organic carbonates hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth of the pharmaceutical sector presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight negative impact on the growth of the global carbonates market, owing to its dependence on cosmetic & personal care, paints & coatings, textile, and polymer industries.

  • Propylene carbonate is used in cosmetics & personal care product formulations for dissolving or suspending other ingredients into cosmetic products. In addition, it is used to minimize the thickness of cosmetic and personal care formulations. Thus, temporary halt of manufacturing facilities in the cosmetics industry has hampered the growth of the carbonate market during the lockdown.

  • Also, key manufacturers in the cosmetic industry faced a supply-demand gap, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

The glycerol segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the glycerol segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global carbonate market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in concerns about sustainability and versatility of glycerol carbonates. Moreover, the dimethyl segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its environmentally friendly characteristics.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Glass Ceramics Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3201?reqfor=covid

The paints & coatings segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end use, the paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global carbonate market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to polar characteristic and mineral wetting property of propylene carbonate that makes it suitable to be used in the coating industry for applications such as wire enamels, polyurethane production, and epoxies. However, the polymer segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in demand for packaging products.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global carbonate market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological development and rise in demand for environment friendly coating products.

Leading Market Players

  • BASF SE

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

  • Empower Materials

  • Anmol Chemicals Group

  • Kowa Company Ltd.

  • Shandong Lixing Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • ReactChem Co. Ltd.

  • SMC Global

  • TOAGOSEI Co. Ltd

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3201

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Ethylene Carbonate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Strontium Carbonate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Cobalt Carbonate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Dimethyl Carbonate (DMC) Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbonate-market-to-garner-7-1-billion-globally-by-2030-at-7-2-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301464755.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

