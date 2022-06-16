U.S. markets closed

Carbonization Technologies Being Used to Create High-value Petroleum-derived Needle Coke: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Trend of Having an Electric Vehicle, High Demand for Needle Coke from the Steel & Aluminium Industry, High Investments in R&D, And Strategic Collaborations Are Expected To Create Several Opportunities for Needle Coke Manufacturers over the Coming Years

United States, Rockville MD, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the end of 2032, the global needle coke market is predicted to reach US$ 5.86 billion in valuation. Sales of needle coke market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2032, as per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

GrafTech International Ltd., a maker of petroleum coke and graphite electrodes, is receiving acclaim for its Seadrift freestanding petroleum needle coke factory, which is the first of its type.

Petroleum-derived needle coke is expected to generate more income and volume than coal-tar pitch-derived needle coke. At present, the petroleum-derived needle coke segment accounts for 56.5% of the global market share.

For Critical Insights on Needle Coke Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7475

Manufacturers of needle coke are investing in units that are not constrained by the demands and limits of traditional oil refineries. This assures a consistent and high-quality supply of petroleum-based needle coke. To expand the supply of premium petroleum-based needle coke, microscopy and sophisticated carbonization methods are being used.

Why is Petroleum-derived Needle Coke More in Demand than Coal-tar Pitch Needle Coke?

“High Consumption of Petroleum-derived Needle Coke in Steel Industry”

In 2022, petroleum-derived and coal tar pitch-derived needle coke segments are expected to account for 56.5% and 43.5% of the global market share respectively.

The steel industry's demand for synthetic graphite electrodes for Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) and lithium-ion battery anode material is driving the demand for petroleum-derived needle cokes.

Coal-tar pitch needle coke is made from coal tar, a by-product of the coke-making process. Because of its good physical-chemical qualities, refined coal-tar needle pitch coke is regarded as a viable material for the manufacturing of needle coke.

Production of needle coke from coal tar pitches has an advantage over petroleum coke in that it is more fragrant and has fewer adverse effects. Needle coke made from coal-based feedstock could outperform needle coke made from petroleum-based feedstock with suitable industrial treatment.

To learn more about Needle Coke Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7475

Key Segments Covered in the Needle Coke Industry Survey

  • Needle Coke Market by Type :

    • Petroleum-derived Needle Coke

    • Coal Tar Pitch-derived Needle Coke

  • Needle Coke Market by Grade :

    • Intermediate Premium Needle Coke

    • Base Premium Needle Coke

    • Super Premium Needle Coke

  • Needle Coke Market by Application :

    • Graphite Electrodes

    • Lithium-ion Batteries

    • Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are increasingly investing in research and development activities to create needle coke from low-value heavier hydrocarbon streams that do not require any considerable feed pre-treatment. Needle coke made from low-value heavier hydrocarbon streams can endure temperatures as high as 2800 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, due to high product pricing, companies are increasing their refinery margins. Captive raw material supply has given fully integrated market companies such as Sumitomo Chemical Company, Phillips 66, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. a competitive advantage, especially during price changes.

  • ICC, International Ltd. stated in November 2021 that it has finalised the previously announced acquisition agreement with Seadrift Coke L.P, the world's second-largest producer of petro needle coke, and C/G Electrodes LLC (C/G), a US-based graphite electrode maker.

Get Customization on Needle Coke Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7475

Key players in the Needle Coke Market

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

  • Indian Oil Corporation

  • Phillips 66

  • JXTG Holdings Inc.

  • Seadrift Coke L.P.

  • C-Chem Co., LTD

  • Petroleum Coke Industries Company K.S.C

  • Baotailong New Material Co., Ltd.

  • Bao-steel Group

Key Takeaways from Needle Coke Market Study

  • The global needle coke market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 5.86 billion by 2032.

  • The market in North America is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

  • Currently, APAC accounts for 28.7% share of the global market.

  • Demand for petroleum-derived needle coke is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market- Size of the global diisononyl phthalate (DINP) market in 2022 stands at US$ 2.93 billion and is projected to reach US$ 4.61 billion by the end of 2032. This new research by Fact.MR suggests that the demand for diisononyl phthalate will exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market- The ductile iron pipes market in Europe has reached a valuation of US$ 1.16 billion in 2022. Projections are that ductile iron pipe sales across the region will increase at a CAGR of 3.4% to push the market to US$ 1.63 billion by the end of 2032.

Hyaluronic Acid Market- Sales of hyaluronic acid are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2032, At present, the global hyaluronic acid market stands at a valuation of US$ 11.31 billion and is estimated to rake in revenue worth US$ 24.11 billion by the end of 2032.

Textile Market- The global sales of textile is likely to garner a market value of US$ 995 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.77% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1,440 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market- Consumption of high temperature coatings across Europe is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.15 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 1.46 billion at present, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Coupling Agents Market- The global sales of Coupling Agents in 2021 was held at US$ 519.4 Million and is projected to reach US$ 812.1 Million by the end of 2032. With 4.2%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Glutathione Agarose Resin Market- The global Glutathione Agarose Resin market is estimated at US$ 332.6 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

U.S. Electrical Steel Market- The electrical steel market in the United States is estimated to cross US$ 7.3 billion in revenue by the end of 2032, up from a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion in 2022. The market witnessed 5% historic growth rate from 2017 to 2021; however, it is predicted to rise faster at 7.1% CAGR during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market- The global specialty oilfield chemicals market in 2022 stands at US$ 11.92 billion in valuation and is expected to climb to US$ 18.46 billion by the end of 2032. Sales of specialty oilfield chemicals across the world are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Anaerobic Adhesives Market- The global anaerobic adhesives market is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032. At the end of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 546.8 million and is anticipated to reach US$ 1 billion by the end of 2032.

