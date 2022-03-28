U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,522.50
    -14.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,657.00
    -102.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,695.50
    -60.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.20
    -8.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.41
    -3.49 (-3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.30
    -9.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    -0.86 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.0360
    +0.9760 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,955.93
    +2,213.24 (+4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.06
    +65.53 (+6.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,050.23
    -99.61 (-0.35%)
     

CarbonX Signs MOU with AirCarbon Exchange, Building Indonesia's Carbon Marketplace

·3 min read

ABU DHABI, UAE, SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia , March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonX, an Indonesian high impact Carbon asset developer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the world's first fully digital carbon exchange, AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) to jointly develop a carbon marketplace in Indonesia.

Director of CarbonX, Dessi Yuliana stated that the partnership will provide Indonesian carbon project developers with a domestic carbon market linked to ACX's international client order book. Also, the carbon marketplace will allow the growing Indonesian carbon market to rapidly scale up.

"The joint venture delivers all aspects of a comprehensive carbon infrastructure where buyers and sellers worldwide and domestically can transact in a transparent and efficient manner," Dessi said in an official statement, Monday (28/3/2022) in Jakarta.

Commissioner of CarbonX, Pandu Sjahrir added, Indonesia currently has committed to making a transition to a green economy through the Net Zero Emission (NZE) target in 2060 which is embodied in Presidential Regulation Number 98/2021 on the Implementation of Carbon Economic Value.

To achieve the target, all actors need to collaborate and are supported by enabling policies. Considering Bappenas data, Indonesia will require massive investments of around 3.4 to 3.5 percent of GDP per year to achieve the NZE.

"The carbon marketplace platform scheme created by CarbonX can contribute to assisting investment funding to achieve NZE targets. If all of this takes place optimally, Indonesia can produce a massive supply of carbon offsets and contribute to the NDC commitment, while also providing social and economic co-benefits," Pandu said.

AirCarbon Exchange Managing Director and Co-Founder, William Pazos stated the collaboration with CarbonX will provide more opportunities for carbon asset producers in Indonesia.

"Today's announcement marks another milestone in ACX's rapid ascent as one of the world's premier carbon marketplaces. By leveraging ACX's technology, the CarbonX partnership will launch with immediate scale. Indonesian buyers and sellers will immediately gain access to an international marketplace with participants from 30 countries," said Pazos.

ACX has been recognized as the Best Carbon Exchange in Environmental Finance's prestigious Voluntary Carbon Market Rankings 2021 - the largest and most closely watched survey of the world's Voluntary Carbon Market. With the first trade completed on the platform at the start of 2021, the Exchange has grown significantly and has been bringing transparency, efficiency, and liquidity to the voluntary carbon markets.

About CarbonX

CarbonX is a high impact privately held Carbon investment company developing carbon asset investments across the region. The company will invest, develop, and maintain high-quality carbon assets and ESG projects in Indonesia with a hands-on operational approach.

CarbonX aims to promote Indonesia's green economy by growing carbon investments and financially supporting Indonesian developers to help Indonesia achieve its Net Zero Emissions target. Our mission is to invest in order to transform the lives of families across many outreached communities in Indonesia. Our investments provide social and economic co-benefits to relevant stakeholders, including communities.

About AirCarbon Pte. Ltd.

AirCarbon Exchange ("ACX") is a global exchange revolutionizing the voluntary carbon market. The Exchange's client base comprises corporate entities, financial traders, carbon project developers and other industry stakeholders. ACX provides its clients with an efficient and transparent trading platform which is easy to use, frictionless and with the lowest commission fees available on the market.

Launched in 2019, the Exchange is a hybrid platform with a traditional central order book architecture that will be familiar to all experienced traders. The Exchange also utilizes the speed and efficiency of the blockchain to achieve atomic T-0 trade execution, clearing and settlement. The Exchange's core matching engine can currently match trades in the order ~10k per second.

As of May 2021, ACX is the world's first carbon negative exchange, having offset its carbon emissions 12 months into the future (to May 2022) through the Onil Stoves Guatemala Uspantan project. ACX is committed to continuing to offset all its emissions 12 months forward.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbonx-signs-mou-with-aircarbon-exchange-building-indonesias-carbon-marketplace-301510729.html

SOURCE AirCarbon Exchange

Recommended Stories

  • Storage Wars: What the Future Holds for EV Batteries

    In the near term, two types of lithium-ion cells will dominate.

  • Can Crypto Miners Make the World Greener?

    As they decarbonize, crypto companies might help push energy producers to build more renewable power sources.

  • India's Ola Electric says investigating scooter fire incident

    Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric said on Saturday it had launched an investigation to find out what caused one its electric scooters to catch fire in the Indian city of Pune. Earlier on Saturday, a Twitter user in the western city posted a video of his Ola scooter bursting into flames. Lithium-ion batteries, whether used in electric vehicles or electronic devices, can catch fire if they have been improperly manufactured or damaged, or if the software that operates the battery is not designed correctly.

  • US ready to auction wind energy rights off Carolinas coast

    The federal government plans to auction off the rights to produce power from wind energy in two areas offshore of North Carolina and South Carolina.

  • Solar energy system guidebook discussed at seminar

    Creativity and consistency are vital when a community is deciding what kind of renewable energy developments to permit within their jurisdictions.

  • Suffolk wind farm could derail No 10's energy strategy

    Boris Johnson’s energy security strategy risks being derailed by a Cabinet row this week over the decision to approve two controversial wind farms off the Suffolk coast.

  • Op-Ed: PA communities should be allowed to choose clean energy

    The legislature is on the verge of passing a law that'd strip the power of PA towns to implement policies that'd reduce their reliance on oil and gas.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • The Stock Market Has Been Ripping. Three Reasons It Can Keep Gaining.

    The S&P 500 has risen about 9% from its lowest closing level of the year, even though the factors dragging stocks down are formidable.

  • U.S. Big Cap Stocks Turn Into World’s Top Haven as Risk Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are scrambling for safety as risks mount, from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and a global recession. They have found it in the U.S. stock market -- particularly the biggest American companies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry P

  • War Sparks Wall Street’s Rush to Commodity-Rich Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- As the worst quarter for emerging-market dollar bonds in 24 years comes to an end, a deep divide is opening up between commodity haves and have-nots, with investors focusing their hopes on exporters in the Middle East and Latin America.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know

  • Beginner’s Guide to the Bloomberg Terminal

    The Bloomberg Terminal is one of the most popular tools for real-time financial information. Find out what it is and what it can do for you.

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge, with Inflation and the FED the Key Drivers

    Mortgage rates hit the highest level since Feb-2019, with inflation, geopolitics, and market sentiment towards FED monetary policy driving rates northwards.

  • Coinbase Said Near Deal to Buy Owner of Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange: Report

    A transaction could be announced by the end of April, according to local newspaper Estadão.

  • Mounting Fed Bets, War Uncertainty Put Battered Yen in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen will be in focus this week as traders brace for turbulence amid ongoing uncertainty around the Russia-Ukraine war and the path of global central bank policies.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Biden Not Seeking Regime Change; Talks on TapUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the World As We Know ItGerman Industry Powerhouse Shaken to Core by War in UkraineThe Jap

  • Asia shares and oil slip; yen sinks as BOJ stays super-loose

    Asian shares and oil prices both slid on Monday as coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, while the yen extended its stomach-churning descent as the Bank of Japan acted to keep local yields near zero. Early action on Monday was muted with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.8%. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4%, but is still almost 6% firmer for the month as a sinking yen promised to boost exporter earnings.