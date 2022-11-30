Carboxymethyl cellulose market: APAC held 39% in 2022, Food and beverages segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The carboxymethyl cellulose market size is estimated to grow by USD 509.15 million. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. APAC held 39% of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market growth in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growing consumption of packaged food products will facilitate the carboxymethyl cellulose market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a free sample report!

Carboxymethyl cellulose market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the carboxymethyl cellulose market based on application (food and beverages, pharmaceutical and cosmetics, oil and gas, paper, and others), grade type (highly purified, technical grade, and industrial grade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

The food and beverages segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Carboxymethyl cellulose has many applications in food and beverage products. It is used as a food additive for various products. Carboxymethyl cellulose is a stabilizing, suspension, and thickening agent, as it can control the rheological property, structure, flavor, and appearance of products and their pseudoplastic properties. Some companies have recently announced expansion plans. For instance, in October 2020, Koita Foods announced the launch of a new soymilk line in the US. Such product portfolio expansions by food processing companies can increase the demand for carboxymethyl cellulose for food and beverage applications during the forecast period.

Story continues

Download a free sample report

Key factors driving market growth

The rapid growth of online retail sales is driving the global CMC market growth.

The significant rise in online retail sales of carboxymethyl cellulose is primarily attributed to factors such as high internet penetration and the advent of various advanced gadgets such as smartphones and tablets.

Moreover, many vendors are offering products under the carboxymethyl cellulose category, and the presence of many online retailers is increasing.

These factors will drive the market's growth over the coming years.

Leading trends influencing the market

The personalization and customization of carboxymethyl cellulose will be a key trend in the global CMC market.

Personalization and customization are attracting many customers. For example, bedsheets and bath towels can be easily personalized, as carboxymethyl cellulose is used in textile dye processing.

Many consumers purchase unique home textile products as a part of their home decor. Hence, the availability of a broad range of personalized and customized products will support the global carboxymethyl cellulose market during the forecast period.

Drivers and trends are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences and sustainability of businesses. Find insights from a free sample report!

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this carboxymethyl cellulose market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the carboxymethyl cellulose market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carboxymethyl cellulose market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The cellulose fiber market size is projected to increase by USD 15,353.68 million between 2022 and 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (apparel, industrial, hygiene, and others), type (synthetic and natural), and geography APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The cellulose derivatives market size is projected to increase by USD 2.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers cellulose derivatives market segmentation by end-user (construction, food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Carboxymethyl cellulose market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 509.15 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Allwyn Chem Industries, Amar Cellulose Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale, Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd., CMC SA, Daicel Miraizu Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jining Fortune Biotech Co. Ltd., Lamberti SpA, Nilkanth Organics, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Patel Industries, Quimica Amtex SA De CV, Univar Solutions Inc., and USK Kimya Inc. Market Dynamics parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " materials market " research reports

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global carboxymethyl cellulose market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Region Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Purity Level Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Pharmaceutical and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Paper - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Grade Type

7.3 Highly purified - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Technical grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Industrial grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Grade Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Allwyn Chem Industries

12.4 Amar Cellulose Industries

12.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

12.6 Barzaghi Srl Unipersonale

12.7 Cellulose Solutions Pvt Ltd.

12.8 Daicel Miraizu Ltd.

12.9 DKS Co. Ltd.

12.10 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

12.11 Lamberti SpA

12.12 Nilkanth Organics

12.13 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

12.14 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

12.15 Patel Industries

12.16 Quimica Amtex SA De CV

12.17 Univar Solutions Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market-apac-held-39-in-2022-food-and-beverages-segment-to-grow-at-the-highest-rate---technavio-301689126.html

SOURCE Technavio