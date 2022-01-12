U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,726.75
    +21.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,275.00
    +147.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,948.50
    +117.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.20
    +12.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.16
    +0.94 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.40
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    -0.0100 (-0.57%)
     

  • Vix

    17.73
    -1.67 (-8.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1300
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,815.59
    +2,109.79 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.37
    +50.95 (+5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.87
    +59.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market to Reach $2.43 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Increase in demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in e-vehicle batteries and development of biopolymer composites films and drive the growth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Purity Level (Highly Purified, Technical Grade, and Industrial Grade), Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care, and Others), and Property (Thickening Agent, Stabilizer, Binder, Anti-Repository Agent, Lubricator, Emulsifier, and Excipient): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global carboxymethyl cellulose industry generated $1.56 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.43 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in e-vehicle batteries, development of biopolymer composites films, use of carboxymethyl cellulose in 4D printing of polyurethane paint, and development of edible film coatings drive the growth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. However, availability of substitute products and decline in raw material resources hinder the market growth. On the other hand, diversified use of carboxymethyl cellulose and expansion of market in clean label present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5536

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of restaurants or quick service restaurants (QSR), textile industry, paper coating industry, and others. This hampered the growth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market.

  • Furthermore, the lockdown caused supply chain disruptions and lack of availability of labor force.

  • Import and export restrictions on goods and quarantine and lockdown measures imposed by governments are key challenges that exporters are facing during this pandemic.

The food & beverages segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food & beverages segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. CMC reduces food production cost, improves food taste, increases food grade, and enhances shelf life. Thus, it is majorly used as an additive in the food industry. Moreover, there has been an increase in the use of carboxymethyl cellulose in bakery products as CMC is a good emulsifier. Furthermore, it is used in non-alcoholic drinks as it helps in stabilizing, emulsifying, and thickening of the drinks. This, in turn, fosters the growth of the CMC market.

The thickening agent segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on property, the thickening agent segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the rise in its usage in diversified industries such as paints, cosmetics, paper & household care industry, oil & refining industry, constructive industry, pharmaceutical, and construction.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its increase in usage in food & beverages owing to its efficient thickener properties and ability to control and hold water to increase shelf life. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5536

Leading Market Players:-

  • DKS Co. Ltd,

  • Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C.,

  • Formitex Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda,

  • Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG,

  • Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd,

  • Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Organic Energy Bar Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Collagen Supplement Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Kombucha Tea Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2028

Textured Vegetable Protein Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market-to-reach-2-43-bn-globally-by-2030-at-4-0-cagr-allied-market-research-301459319.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • 2 Cheap Stocks With Tons of Upside

    Great companies like Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) have been beaten down by unrealistic expectations and previously high valuations. Payment processor Paypal is best known for Venmo, which lets users send and receive money from their phones. The company makes money from transfer and payment fees for Paypal, Venmo, and "buy now, pay later" loans.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains

    As oil prices have surged past $80 a barrel, U.S oil and gas producers are paving the way for faster production by expanding new well completions in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the country's top shale oil field, according to research data. The number of pressure pumping units at work in the Permian rose 5% in December, over the previous month, analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co said. Pressure pumping is one of the last steps required to complete a well.

  • Immuron stock rockets after funding by U.S. DoD of new research agreement

    Shares of Immuron Ltd. rocketed 49.6% in active premarket trading Wednesday, after the Australia-based biopharmaceutical company said it received an award of AUD$6.2 million ($4.5 million) from the U.S. Department of Defense to evaluate Travelan for military use. Trading volume spiked to 1.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 60,500. The award is aimed at testing the efficacy of a single larger dose regimen of Travelan for the treatment of moderate to severe diarrhea upo

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Profit Is About To Go Through The Roof At 7 Companies

    With the S&P 500 taking a breather, investors anxiously hope some big profit gains will jazz things up again.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Bitcoin gains, but crypto braced for more selling with 'no time for optimism'

    "It certainly is not a time for optimism in the short run," a crypto analyst told Yahoo Finance.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • 3 Hot Robinhood Stocks to Buy for 2022

    With more than 22.4 million funded accounts, Robinhood Markets' stock trading platform has helped introduce millions of people to the world of investing. The platform's users have been associated with explosive meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment and risky options plays, but they also own a wide variety of stocks. Growth stocks have gotten off to a rough start in 2022, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a dependable business that's well-positioned to deliver strong returns.

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Love Apple Stock

    Buried in a press release from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this week was a reminder of why the company is likely a great long-term investment. In a post about its services business, Apple said the tech giant has now paid developers an incredible $260 billion since the app store launched in 2008. Apple's services business, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the tech company's cut of App Store billings, is obviously thriving.

  • Bank of America Stock Climbed 50% Last Year. Why Its Surge Can Continue.

    Bank of America stock has more room to rise, according to Piper Sandler analysts, who say it's "the large-cap bank stock to own for 2022."

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Shares of electric heavy-truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were trading higher on Tuesday, after the company announced that Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ: CVLG) has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 of Nikola's electric semi trucks, if a test program goes well. As of 11:15 a.m. ET today, Nikola's shares were up about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. Nikola said that Covenant Logistics, a long-haul trucking firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has agreed to purchase 10 battery-electric (BEV) Tre semis, and 40 fuel-cell-powered (FCEV) Tres, once a demonstration program has been completed to both companies' satisfaction.