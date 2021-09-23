U.S. markets closed

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market to record incremental growth of $ 463.11 mn during 2021-2025|Technavio

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carboxymethyl cellulose market is expected to grow by $ 463.11 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest market research report by Technavio, the impact is expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters, with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market:

Factors such as cost-effectiveness, application of CMC as a stabilizing agent, and the rising awareness about healthy and processed food will offer immense growth opportunities.

The carboxymethyl cellulose market research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence the market growth during 2021-2025.

Related Reports:

Drag Reducing Agent Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Green Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the carboxymethyl cellulose market by Application (Food and beverages, Pharma & cosmetics, Oil and gas, Paper, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the carboxymethyl cellulose market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. China and India are the key markets for carboxymethyl cellulose in APAC.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market-to-record-incremental-growth-of--463-11-mn-during-2021-2025technavio-301382661.html

SOURCE Technavio

