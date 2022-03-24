Cardano’s ADA Up Nearly 10% as Coinbase Adds Staking Feature
Cardano’s ADA rose to its highest level since about mid-February after crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) expanded its staking offerings to that cryptocurrency.
“With today’s launch, Coinbase is offering an easy, secure way for any retail user to actively participate in the Cardano network and earn rewards,” Coinbase said in a blog post.
The exchange giant estimated about a 3.75% annual percentage yield on staked Cardano. After an initial holding period of 20-25 day, customers will receive awards to their account every 5-7 days.
Cardano (ADA) is higher by 9% to $1.17 on Wednesday afternoon. Crypto markets are broadly higher as well, including an 8% gain for solana, and 4.5% advances for bitcoin and ether.