U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.94
    -19.14 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,205.12
    -36.47 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,065.90
    -119.74 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.05
    +14.88 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.85
    +1.97 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0090 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3596
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9410
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,559.89
    -1,705.59 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.14
    +10.19 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,664.03
    -8.37 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Cardano Based Startup Ravendex Launches Its ISPO Ahead of Staking Protocol Release

Ravendex Labs
·4 min read

Ravendex Reveals Its ISPO Details

New York, New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ravendex, a Cardano crypto project intends to set the records straight by building and developing a host of DeFi services including a completely decentralized exchange platform on the Cardano ecosystem.

Currently, there are several Cardano-based projects active within the market and each one of them targets a different type of audience, but there is none like Ravendex as they are the first project taking full advantage of the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem.

When its ISPO launches, Ravendex will pass a portion of the rewards to deserving delegators who have their ADA staked on Ravendex stake pool. Ravendex is currently trading on Bitmart and has recorded a trade volume of over a million dollars. By daily volume, Ravendex is one of the most consistent Cardano native tokens on the chart.

To Participate In Ravendex ISPO

1: Open your Yoroi wallet (mobile or browser app) and select Staking Center / Delegation List

2: In the search bar type: RaveP

3: Select the RaveP pool that will be shown below and click DELEGATE

4: Ensure that the pool is the same with the one below.RaveP Pool Details:

Pool Name: Ravendex

Pool Ticker: RaveP

When fully launched, Ravendex would have many novel features that would increase the adoption and Total Value Locked on Cardano Ecosystem as they are currently developing a Decentralized Exchange, IDO Launchpad, Staking & lending Platform where users can borrow by collateralizing assets.

There is significant potential in Ravendex to quickly grow into one of the biggest decentralized exchange platforms but working entirely for the Cardano ecosystem.

Ravendex Features

1. Ravendex will offer a unique and easy to use DEX for Cardano Native Tokens to be traded in a safe and decentralized manner. Ravendex would materialize as a decentralized platform where users can exchange and even trade Cardano native tokens without having to worry about security complications.

2. Holding $RAVE token, the native currency on Ravendex will provide users with the opportunity to earn more $RAVE by staking and yield farming and even obtain rare NFTs. Which will have real utility.

3. Ravendex also features a Cardano Native Token Staking Platform where users can Stake Their $Rave tokens to earn more rewards in $RAVE. This will subsequently be able to accept not just Rave but any Cardano Native token.

4. Ravendex ISPO will be coming up shortly as ADA holders can be able to Stake Their ADA to RAVEP pool to earn Rewards $RAVE.

5. An ISPO is a new fundraising mechanism that allows delegators of a POS (Proof-of-Stake) network to divert staking rewards towards a project of their choice and get project tokens in return. ISPOs are only possible on the Cardano blockchain because of its unique stake pool delegation structure.

Ravendex will be utilizing the new innovative DeFi fundraising model Initial Stake Pool Offerings (ISPOs).

Delegators who hold a balance in ADA and wish to Stake their ADA and Earn rewards in $RAVE can do so by Staking their ADA to RAVEP Stake pool directly from their Yoroi, Daedalus and Name Wallets.

Rave token is currently trading on BitMart.

In order to celebrate this significant listing, Ravendex has announced a trading competition on BitMart Exchange.

About Ravendex

Ravendex, a Cardano startup project that started last year is on a mission to build a Robust, Scalable and Secure Decentralized Exchange on Cardano where users can trade their Cardano Native Tokens without a middleman.

Rave Token the Ravendex protocol will be powered by a single utility token $Rave that will have multiple use cases like:

Staking with an impressive APR of 15%

Governance as $Rave holders will be able to vote on certain proposals that affect the Ravendex Ecosystem.

Ravendex staking protocol when released to the public will be unique in its own form as users can create a Vault, Verify their Address, Choose a pool and stake their $Rave tokens without moving the $Rave assets in the wallet.

Ravendex Vision

With a highly experienced development team, Ravendex is on a mission to Develop De-Fi Tailored products that would not only accelerate the Cardano ecosystem, but also give value to our products with groundbreaking innovative applications on the blockchain.

Ravendex is displaying a huge amount of new development and innovation, with the Staking Platform being one of the first, Ravendex is poised to become the leading DEX on Cardano.

Buy Rave | Twitter | Telegram | Github

Media contact

Company: Ravendex Labs

Contact Name: Raven

E-mail: hello@ravendex.io

Website:https://ravendex.io/

Media Contact

Robert Penington

robert@thronepr.com

News via KISS PR Service. az@kisspr.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis industry has ‘a big disconnect’ between stock prices and performance: Strategist

    Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETFs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the legal marijuana industry's growth, legalization prospects by state, and limited market development in Canada as compared to the U.S.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Visa had a monopoly on payments at the Olympics for 36 years. China put an end to that

    Traditionally, there are two payment options at the Olympics: Visa and cash. This year there's three.

  • Why Micron Technology Surged This Week

    Not only did Micron get a lift in the beginning of the week on a broader tech bounce, but it also got a bit of luck toward the end of the week, even as the Nasdaq fell.

  • Why GameStop Stock Hit the Reset Button This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders beat a flat market this week, with shares soaring 20% through Thursday trading compared to the 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop and its fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings had each shed over 30% of their value since just the start of 2022. In fact, heading into this week, GameStop was down 44% since early November.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Dropping After Earnings. It’s Cheap — but Scary.

    Shares of the steelmaker are inexpensive, but investors fear falling profits and declining prices for the metal.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –

  • Market check: Stocks waver, Under Armour shares drop on earnings, Zillow cuts workforce

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how stocks opened, Under Armour stock declining with supply chain challenges, and Zillow cutting its workforce after reporting lower revenue.

  • Both Institutions and Retailers Boosted Their Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE:UBER)

    Despite the best efforts in 2021, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has been drifting downwards, returning to the starting line where it IPO'd almost 3 years ago. However, the company made some commendable improvements as it started to flirt with sustainable profitability seriously.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    As a reminder, Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the company's website, www.annaly.com. Content referenced in today's call can be found in our fourth quarter 2021 investor presentation and fourth quarter 2021 financial supplement, both found under the Presentations section of our website.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • This Analyst Goes Back to the Future to Recommend Cassava Stock

    Six months ago Cassava Sciences (SAVA) had a problem. A citizen petition was logged with the FDA calling for a halt on the company's simufilam drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The petition highlighted the fact that the positive data was based on the findings of a single third-party academic laboratory, while also alleging that some of the results displayed signs the data was being manipulated. While the allegations sounded serious, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani didn't think inves

  • The Tax Advantages of Series I Savings Bonds

    New I bonds sold by the Treasury from November 2021 through April 2022 earn interest at a mouthwatering annualized rate of 7.12%. The bonds, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, are sold directly by the Treasury through its TreasuryDirect site. For answers to many frequently asked questions, check out the Treasury’s “Series I Savings Bonds FAQs.” There are no brokerage commissions or fees.

  • Nvidia’s Failed Arm Acquisition Might Be Good News for Its Stock

    Investors are looking past Nvidia's termination of a deal to acquire chip-designer Arm and are instead focusing on next week's earnings report from the company.

  • Alibaba Earnings Are Coming. Here’s When, What to Expect and 4 Numbers to Watch.

    A selloff in the technology sector and macroeconomic headwinds in China make Alibaba’s looming earnings report sure to be an interesting one.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.