Cardano Foundation Partners With Brazil’s State-Owned Oil Company for Blockchain Education

The Cardano Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil company, to provide blockchain education and explore technology use cases in the energy sector. Under the terms of the partnership, the Cardano Foundation will lead blockchain education workshops for Petrobras' 45,000 employees. The workshops will utilize content from Cardano Academy, which will be made available through Petrobras University.

Founded in 1953, Petrobras is the largest corporation in Brazil and South America, with revenues of $124.7 billion in 2022. The partnership marks a significant milestone for the Cardano Foundation, demonstrating the growing demand for blockchain education and the expanding reach of the Cardano ecosystem.

The education program will cover a wide range of blockchain applications and use cases, along with interactive quizzes to enhance learning. To mark the launch of the program, the Cardano Foundation conducted two workshops in the metaverse, focusing on blockchain regulations in Brazil and around the world.

Cardano Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard said:

"Our partnership with Petrobras—a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest public companies in the world—highlights both the appetite from enterprise for blockchain education as well as the growing reach of the Cardano Foundation and its mission. We are excited to partner with Petrobras and look forward to working with them, both to educate and to explore new use cases for blockchain technology.”

Participants who complete the blockchain training will receive a certificate. Additionally, the first 500 participants will be rewarded with unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) co-created with the Petrobras Education Board. These NFTs will dynamically change to reflect each participant's progress and milestones throughout the training, serving as a digital tracker and showcase of their individual achievements.

The Cardano Foundation's partnership with Petrobras aligns with one of Cardano's key five-year objectives, unveiled in 2021. The foundation aims to strengthen relationships with Fortune 500 companies, increase diversity in on-chain activity, and expand blockchain use cases to a wider range of industries.

Let us know what you loved about this article, what could be improved, or share any other feedback by filling out this short form.