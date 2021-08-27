Cardano to Launch ERC-20 Converter on Testnet Next Week

BeInCrypto –

Cardano will launch an ERC-20 token converted to migrate assets from Ethereum to Cardano and vice versa. The feature will launch on the testnet next week.

In a new video posted by IOHK, Cardano announced that it would launch an ERC-20 converter to bring Ethereum assets to Cardano’s testnet. The test will happen next week and should prove as an interesting experiment for what could be a big game-changer.

Francisco Landino, from the Arch Case commercial team, offered the update. The converter is simply a bridge that connects the Ethereum network to Cardano, allowing for easy migration of Ethereum-based assets.

