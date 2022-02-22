U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,270.35
    -78.52 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,386.10
    -693.08 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,259.99
    -288.08 (-2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.03
    -35.31 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    +1.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.30
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9220
    -0.0100 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9510
    +0.2520 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,687.41
    -65.94 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.88
    +24.59 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Cardenas Markets Taps WorkJam to Streamline Task Management

·3 min read

WorkJam platform to empower grocery frontline associates with streamlined communications and task management

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkJam, the leading digital workplace solutions provider for organizations with frontline employees, today announced Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the United States, has partnered with WorkJam to deliver a single, mobile application to store associates across the country. WorkJam's Digital Workplace will pave the way for greater productivity and customer service levels at Cardenas Markets by empowering frontline associates with streamlined communications and interactive task management.

WorkJam Logo (PRNewsfoto/WorkJam)
WorkJam Logo (PRNewsfoto/WorkJam)

Cardenas Markets recognized the need for a unified digital workplace technology to ensure business and employee unity, especially as businesses with frontline workers continue to face logistical and organizational pain points caused by the nationwide labor shortage. The Hispanic grocery chain selected WorkJam due to its exceptional value and overall functionality compared to competitive point solutions.

"At Cardenas Markets, we're a value-driven company that puts family first — that includes our employees and customers," said Prabash Coswatte, COO of Cardenas Markets. "With WorkJam, Cardenas Markets frontline employees will gain direct lines of communication with corporate leadership, seamless task and schedule management, self-service capabilities, and ongoing training modules to ensure employees are set up for success at work every day," Coswatte added.

Cardenas Markets will take advantage of WorkJam's unified platform — utilizing open shift marketplace, shift management, mobile punch, surveys, training, task management, and communication tools. By automating and modifying these day-to-day operations with WorkJam, Cardenas Markets moves closer to achieving the operational excellence needed to drive employee engagement and uphold its incomparable customer service.

"Cardenas Markets has provided shoppers with the utmost authentic and cultural experience for more than 41 years," said Will Eadie, Chief Revenue Officer at WorkJam. "As Cardenas Markets continues to expand, we are honored and beyond thrilled to provide a scalable digital workplace solution that will deliver meaningful experiences to its customers by putting employee culture first."

To learn more about the partnership, and additional information on how WorkJam is driving full workforce orchestration for frontline employees, please visit https://www.workjam.com/.

About WorkJam
WorkJam is a global leader in Frontline Digital Workplaces. We enable operational efficiencies, collaboration, employee engagement and higher retention by equipping frontline workers and headquarters staff with a state-of-the-art solutions to manage scheduling, training, task workflows, and real-time communications — all through a single platform. Available in over 42 languages and countries, WorkJam is loved by employees and employers alike as they gain knowledge, dexterity and a compliant digital relationship created through an average 89% adoption and an ROI that begins at 170%. Learn more at https://www.workjam.com/.

About Cardenas Markets
Cardenas Markets is headquartered in Ontario, CA, and now operates a total of 52 stores under the Cardenas banner and 7 stores under the Cardenas Ranch Markets banner. Today, Cardenas Markets is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information visit cardenasmarkets.com.

Media Contact
Sean Cox, WorkJam
614-551-4620
sean.cox@workjam.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardenas-markets-taps-workjam-to-streamline-task-management-301487741.html

SOURCE WorkJam

Recommended Stories

  • ALI Excavation Group tackles the renovation of the Port of Ste-Catherine's infrastructures with a contract of more than $5.5M

    One of Canada's smallest but most strategic harbours, the Port of Ste-Catherine, near the Lachine Rapids and facing Île-du-Seigneur on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, will be restored to its former glory within the next two years, thanks to major infrastructure renewal work that will result in the construction of more than 1.5 kilometers of storm water pipes, drainage and concrete slab repairs.

  • Delivering for Good: How FedEx Uses Its Global Network and Logistics Expertise to Help People and Communities in Need.

    First in a series.

  • Dry Powder Cache Led to Record Private Equity Dealmaking in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity and venture capital firms had a record year for dealmaking, driven by a pandemic-led drop in valuations and stockpiles of dry powder.Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestAround 27,000

  • Kenyan food prices: Why have they gone up so much?

    As Kenyans take to social media to lament rising costs, we look at what is behind the rising cost of living.

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • Elon Musk accuses the SEC of leaking details of its Tesla probe

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details Tesla CEO Elon Musk's accusations of the Sec leaking information relating to its probe of the EV manufacturer.

  • Spirit AeroSystems paying workforce bonuses

    One of Wichita’s largest employers will be paying out bonuses to its workforce. Spirit AeroSystems Inc., which employs more than 10,000 people in Wichita, will add bonuses for 2021 for both its hourly and salaried workforce with the expected payout coming on their paychecks this Thursday. According to information from the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the hourly bonuses include 1% gain share and 3% under the company’s Short-Term Incentive Plan.

  • The Secret to Getting a Better Job After 50

    Many say they fear that the workplace upheaval brought on by Covid-19 has reinforced some bosses’ belief that professionals in their 50s and beyond are less inclined to return to offices or adapt to new ways of working. It is perhaps little surprise that in the AARP’s most recent survey, 78% of workers between 40 and 65 said they had seen age discrimination in 2020, the highest share since the advocacy group began tracking the question in 2003. Rule No. 1, they say: Confront the reality of age discrimination head on instead of avoiding it.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed long-simmering employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • Intel Unveils new Bitcoin (BTC) Asic Miner

    Intel takes aim at Bitcoin (BTC) mining, with a more energy-efficient Asic, which could ease some of the government pressure on Bitcoin miners.

  • A Former Bored Ape Owner Is Suing OpenSea for $1M, but His Lawsuit Is Riddled With Errors

    Timothy McKimmy says his Bored Ape was sold out from under him for just 0.01 ETH.

  • Ireland nears Facebook decision key to EU-U.S. data transfers

    Ireland's data watchdog expects to consult fellow EU regulators in April on its investigation into Facebook's data transfers, moving closer to a decision that could hammer transatlantic business if it bans data flows from the EU to the United States. Europe's highest court ruled in 2020 that an EU-U.S. data transfer agreement was invalid, citing surveillance concerns. That promoted Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) to issue a provisional order that the mechanism Facebook uses to transfer data from European Union users to the United States "cannot in practice be used."

  • Macy's spinning off its e-commerce business would have been 'pretty deadly': analyst

    Macy's has decided not to spin off its e-commerce operations. That was a good decision, says Forrester retail analyst Sucharita Kodali.

  • Russian Tanks In Ukraine, Oil, Retail Earnings, Trump and Elon Musk - 5 Things You Must Know

    Stock futures pressured as Russian tanks rolls into Ukraine; Week Ahead: Retail earnings, consumer confidence in focus; oil prices surge as U.S. threatens sanctions; Trump's 'Truth Social' app has bumpy Apple store debut and Elon Musk steps-up attack on SEC-Tesla probe.

  • Equitrans postpones in-service date of Mountain Valley Pipeline

    Move follows court setbacks, and the Canonsburg-based company acknowledges "greater uncertainty" about completion.

  • Macy’s has a ‘very attractive’ valuation with new strategies, analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Oliver Chen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Macy's upbeat earnings outlook and its plans to not spin off its e-commerce business.

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • Oil Steadies as Iran Nears Endgame, Tempering Ukraine Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of earlier spikes as negotiations with Iran appeared nearer to a conclusion that could relieve global energy markets as mounting tensions between Russia and the West threaten to constrict supplies. Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateEU’s Borrell Urges Sanctions Against ‘Oligarchs’: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapW