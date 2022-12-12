Cardiac Ablation Market to hit USD 14.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Cardiac ablation industry is estimated to grow 13.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements in cardiac ablation devices

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cardiac ablation market value is predicted to cross USD 14.5 billion by 2032, as per a recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing technological advancements in the field of cardiac ablation devices are among the key drivers behind market progress. Market players in the field are focusing on the development of cutting-edge technologies to provide precise treatments and better outcomes. The market growth is majorly driven by the rising product availability factor as increasing investments by industry players towards R&D efforts are resulting in frequent new product development as well as launches.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3702







Low risk associated with laser catheter ablation to fuel others product segment growth

Thermal ablators segment is projected to gain over 26.5% of the market size till 2032. The short procedure time and low risk associated with laser catheter ablation of long-lasting atrial fibrillation is set to favor segment growth. Meanwhile, the irrigated microwave catheter ablation procedure is considered effective for deep ventricular lesion creation with fat penetration capability, fostering segment demand.

Advanced ablation technologies to impel the catheter-based approach segment demand

The catheter-based approach segment from cardiac ablation market accounted for the biggest revenue gains of about 75% in 2022, driven by the consistent introduction of advanced ablation technologies. The growth can also be ascribed to an increase in the number of catheter-based ablation procedures. Catheter-based ablation for atrial fibrillation is regarded an effective and safe approach for patients who suffer from medication refractory, which is responsible for elevating the segment expansion.

Story continues

Browse key industry insights spread across 175 pages with 243 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, ““Cardiac Ablation Market Statistics By Product (Radiofrequency (RF), Ablators, Electrical Ablators, Cryoablation Devices, Ultrasound Ablators), Approach (Catheter-Based, Open/Surgical), Application (Atrial Fibrillation & Flutter, Tachycardia), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cardiac-ablation-market



High convenience factor to fuel ambulatory surgical centers end-use segment expansion

Cardiac ablation market from ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment held a revenue share of more than USD 430 million in 2022. The segment is poised to witness notable growth on account of the rapidly growing popularity of ASCs among patients. Determinants such as high preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, reduced-risks involved, convenience, and better availability of experienced personnel is influencing the patient inclination towards ASCs, fostering segment outlook.

Rising incidence rate of cardiac arrhythmia to augment APAC market size

Asia Pacific cardiac ablation market is slated to hit USD 3 billion through 2032, owing to the rising occurrences of cardiovascular ailments in the region. According to World Heart Federation, cardiovascular diseases account for approximately one-third of all deaths in South-East Asia, causing more than 4 million mortalities every year. The segment growth can also be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia in the region.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3702



Frequent product development to outline market competitive landscape

The list of industry players in the cardiac ablation market includes names such as Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Atricure, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation, among others. A common strategy these firms use is of frequent product launches, wherein they invest heavily towards novel product development.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com



