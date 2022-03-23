U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.25
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,672.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,627.25
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,079.80
    -2.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    +0.94 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.60
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1017
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.20
    -0.33 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3240
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9440
    +0.1280 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,195.24
    -318.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.61
    -4.95 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.82
    +41.10 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.06 (+3.00%)
     

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to hit USD 10.2 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Industry is expected to register 6.7% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 propelled by significant increase in the incidence rate of cardiac diseases resulting into higher risk of abnormal heart rhythm.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market value is projected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insight Inc. Increasing number of advanced product launches with improved detection and portability features will fuel the overall industry growth.

As aging is one of the prominent factors affecting cardiac health of an individual, it is predictable to favor the product demand. In addition, obesity has consistently been associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Due to the high number of obese individuals, the chances of developing heart failures are increasing rapidly that will stimulate the industry scenario.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2732

Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market size is anticipated to witness significant CAGR through 2028 driven by the innovations in monitoring devices leading to the introduction of convenient and easy to use wearable products. Existing as well as new industry players are concentrating on the development of small sized, light weight, and patient-friendly devices that allow remote monitoring of cardiac arrhythmia. Additionally, rising efforts to cater broader patient population with the development of improved infrastructure will foster the business outlook.

Some major findings of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market report include:

  • Growing incidence of chronic cardiovascular diseases leading to arrhythmic conditions among adults will drive the market demand.

  • Increasing prevalence of obesity and expanding baby boomer population will contribute to the disease prevalence rate.

  • Rising awareness and adoption of advanced wearable and remote monitoring devices will fuel market size in the forthcoming years

  • Product innovations leading to launch of novel devices will increase customer base of the operating companies.

  • Advancements in healthcare technology to offer safe and effective disease monitoring will fuel the business landscape.

  • With improved vaccination coverage and the availability of effective treatment, the number of COVID-19 cases were declined. This has led to continuation of cross-border as well as domestic business operations that will accelerate the overall industry demand.


Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 215 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, “Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Analysis, By Device (Holter Monitor, Event Recorder, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry, Implantable Cardiac Monitor, Electrocardiogram {ECG} Monitor), Application (Tachycardia { Atrial Tachycardia, Ventricular Tachycardia}, Bradycardia, Premature Contraction), End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings), Industry Analysis Report, Regional, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cardiac-arrhythmia-monitoring-devices-market

Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor segment was valued at over USD 500 million in 2021 and is set to register a significant CAGR through 2028. Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors are used to record the electrical signals emitted from the heart and are widely used for the measurement of heart rhythm to continuously monitor the cardiac health of patient. Thus, increasing prevalence of heart related diseases will propel the market expansion.

Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market from tachycardia segment is anticipated to progress at 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Several patient monitoring devices such as ECG devices, Holter monitors, event recorders, or other portable monitors are recommended by healthcare professionals to diagnose specific types of tachycardia for proper disease management. Thus, with growing incidence of such conditions including atrial tachycardia, is projected to impel demand for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices.

Homecare settings segment is forecast to proceed at 7.4% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Growing awareness regarding remote patient monitoring devices in developed and developing nations will drive the business outlook. Furthermore, the expansion and penetration of companies that develop portable cardiac devices allowing continuous monitoring at home settings will influence the customer preference. Therefore, introduction of such convenient, easy to use and accurate monitoring devices coupled with increasing disposable income will boost the industry landscape.

Asia Pacific cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market exceeded USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and projected to record a lucrative CAGR in the coming years. Rising patient population base and development of technologies including portable and mobile monitoring systems is expected to stimulate the market demand. Moreover, expanding availability of wearable, home‐based arrhythmia monitoring devices will generate the regional market revenue. In addition, business expansion by the leading as well as emerging industry players in the region owing to the high growth potential with broader patient population will spur the regional business landscape.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2732

Major players operating in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices industry include Applied Cardiac Systems, AliveCor, Biotronik, Biotricity, GE Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, St. Jude Medical (Abbott Laboratories), Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems, Inc.) and Welch Allyn (Hillrom Services, Inc.), among others. These players are implementing various strategies such as, collaborations, new product launches and partnerships to gain competitive advantage.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • Nvidia debuts new Arm-based Grace CPU superchip

    Nvidia has announced a new superchip called the Grace CPU.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • A dancing Elon Musk celebrates his new German ‘gemstone’ factory set to ease Tesla’s production bottleneck

    The mercurial CEO hails the new Giga Berlin-Brandenburg factory as a major step toward a sustainable energy future.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots Didn’t Answer Calls as Jet DoveRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in t

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.