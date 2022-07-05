Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to Grow by a Substantial CAGR of 6.33% by 2027, As per DelveInsight

Increase in demand for Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising expenditure on cardiac health globally, rising adoption of mobile and telemetry cardiac monitors, rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, rising technological advancements in monitoring devices, among others are also expected to bolster the demand for these services during the forecast period (2022-2027).

LAS VEGAS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market.

Some of the salient features from the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market.

Some of the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device companies with their surgery procedures/ products in various stages of development include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, CONMED Corporation, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH, AngioDynamics, Medtronic Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, St. Jude Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

DelveInsight analyzes that the global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market will grow at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

On January 10, 2022, Global Instrumentation LLC received the CE Mark certification for the M5 wearable ECG recorder that had earlier been approved by the Food and Drug Administration authority in January 2021.

On May 02, 2022, Agatsa, the world's smallest ECG Maker received Food and Drug Administration clearance along with its entry into the United States market.

in July 2021, Abbott introduced Jot Dx™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor for continuous remote monitoring, leading to a faster time to diagnosis compared to ICMs that may use traditional bedside monitors.

On March 12, 2021, Qardio had received the United States Food and Drug Administration clearance for the QardioCore continuous ambulatory ECG.

On February 10, 2021, CardiacSense Medical Grade Watch received CE Mark approval for continuous detection of atrial fibrillation.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Overview

A heart arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat and tends to occur when the electrical signals that coordinate the heart beats do not work appropriately. The faulty signals in the heart cause it to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia), or irregularly. The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are small and wearable devices that track the rhythm of the heart. They are used for the detection or determination of irregular heartbeats (also known as cardiac arrhythmia). While most arrhythmias are harmless, some can be serious or even life-threatening.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the rising prevalence of arrhythmias, growing technological advancements in the cardiac monitoring devices, rising number of awareness programs, and the rising geriatric population is also likely to increase the regional cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

Further, various strategic development and launch of new products will also drive the market. For instance, in July 2021, Abbott introduced Jot Dx™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor for continuous remote monitoring, leading to a faster time to diagnosis compared to ICMs that may use traditional bedside monitors. Furthermore, on November 04, 2019, Shimmer received the CE Mark approval for its ECGmd Holter monitor electrocardiograph as a Class IIa medical device under the Medical Device Directive ((93/42/EEC).

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics

The cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is witnessing a growth in product demand owing to various reasons, one of the major factors influencing the growth of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide. Other factors that are also responsible for a major boost in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market include technological advancements associated with the cardiac arrhythmia devices and the rising number of awareness programs in the coming years. Also, owing to the rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias leading to huge investments by cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device manufacturers, there will be a higher demand for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices as they are intended for the management of atrial fibrillation and assessment of cryptogenic stroke, thereby influencing the overall cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market positively.

Conversely, however limitations such as complications that are associated with the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices and the high cost of treatment involving cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are some of the factors expected to limit the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market.

Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has highly impacted the market for Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices as people are not able to visit the hospital for elective surgery, they have preferred devices that can help in real-time monitoring from the home. There had been a temporary negative impact on the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market owing to the shutting down of the manufacturing units, and disruption caused in the supply chain among other factors. But after the resumption of hospital visits and the opening of the manufacturing facilities, the market for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring had resumed its growth and can be anticipated to spur in the forecast period of 2022-27.

Scope of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Study Period: 2019-2027

Market Segmentation By Device Type - ECG Monitors, Implantable Cardiac Monitors, Holter Monitors, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry And Others

Market Segmentation By Application - Tachycardia, Bradycardia, Atrial Fibrillation, And Others

Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Centres, Diagnostic Centres And Others

Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Key Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Companies - Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, CONMED Corporation, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH, AngioDynamics, Medtronic Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, St. Jude Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market will grow at a CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Executive summary 3 Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 7 Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Layout 8 Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

