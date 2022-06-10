U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market Size Worth USD 545.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR | Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Zion Market Research study, The global cardiac Holter monitor market achieved revenue growth of about USD 381.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach around USD 545.9 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9 percent over the forecast period. The report evaluates significant parameters of the cardiac Holter monitor market such as drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the Holter monitoring devices during the forecasted period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the cardiac Holter monitor market.

Zion Market Research Logo
Zion Market Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Cardiac Holter Monitor Market Reports:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cardiac Holter Monitor Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.9 % (2022-2028).

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Cognitive and Memory Enhancer Drugs Market was valued at approximately USD 381.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 545.9 Billion by 2028.

  • North America accounted for the biggest share in the global cardiac Holter monitor market in 2021, holding nearly 35 percent of the share in the global market.

  • North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the cardiac Holter monitor market, owing to investments made by major companies in the medical device sector and a steady increase in the incidence of cardiovascular illnesses in the region.

  • The rapid expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific during the projected period is due to a higher incidence of cardiac arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation, as well as several WHO programs for the control of cardiovascular illnesses.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Cardiac Holter Monitor Market By Type (1-Channel, 2-Channel, 3-Channel, 12-Channel, And Others), By Component (Holter Monitoring Devices, Holter Analysis System & Software, And Event Monitoring Devices), By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Homecare, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Overview

A Holter monitor is a tiny, wearable device that measures the beat of the heart. It's used to find out if a person is in danger of having an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmias). If a standard electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) does not offer adequate information regarding the heart's state, a Holter monitor test may be performed. If the irregular heartbeats are intermittent, an event recorder, and a longer-term monitor, may be required. Cardiac Holter tracking is non-invasive and easy to perform the test. Also, it is painless. This device along with the sensors and cables can be hidden underneath clothes.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cardiac-holter-monitor-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 110 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Growth Drivers

  • A shift in lifestyle and an increase in chronic diseases may boost the market growth.

Globally, a rise in the occurrence of heart blockages and arrests has been seen as a result of rapid urbanization, stressful work schedules, and increased intake of fast food. This has boosted demand for technologically improved gadgets that aid in the correct diagnosis of health concerns. Furthermore, governments in a number of nations are sponsoring efforts to raise public knowledge of various cardiovascular illnesses, their prevention, and treatment. Furthermore, a substantial movement among individuals toward minimally invasive diagnostic devices and preventative healthcare technologies is bolstering the global cardiac Holter monitor market growth. Manufacturers are responding by creating new and compact goods that provide more convenience.

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Restraints

  • Stringent regulation may halt the market growth over the forecast period.

Holter monitoring devices are subject to strict regulatory criteria, and insurance coverage policies for the devices are lacking in numerous countries, which is projected to stymie market expansion. The typical compensation for a Holter monitoring study is expected to be less than USD 100, which is significantly less than the remuneration for mobile cardiac telemetry. Furthermore, in emerging nations, the lack of knowledge necessary for data processing is impeding the growth of the Holter monitoring systems market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/cardiac-holter-monitor-market

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Opportunities

  • Increasing investments in wireless Holter monitors are expected to offer better growth opportunities to the market.

Owing to the increase in popularity of wireless devices many market players have increased their investments in developing wireless cardiac Holter monitors. Wireless Holter monitor offers ease of operation and accuracy; also many vendors are expanding their reach to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on developing expertise in the use of Holter monitoring systems is likely to provide attractive growth prospects for market participants. For example, NorthEast Monitoring, Inc., a firm located in the United States, provides Holter technology training as part of its ambulatory cardiac software and hardware solutions.

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Challenges

  • Low awareness about the advantage of a cardiac Holter monitor in developing countries poses a major challenge for the expansion of the market.

The global cardiac Holter monitor market is expected to be hampered due to low awareness about the benefits of Holter monitoring devices. This is mainly due to more emphasis on traditional methods of cardiac monitoring systems, the low spending power of the patient, and the limited presence of vendors. Furthermore, a dearth of knowledge about the use of cardia Holter monitoring devices also contributes to the slow growth of the market.

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Segmentation

  • The global cardiac Holter monitor market is categorized into type, component, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the cardiac Holter monitor market is categorized into 1-channel, 2-channel, 3-channel, 12-channel, and others. The component segment of the market is bifurcated into Holter monitoring devices, Holter analysis systems & software, and event monitoring devices. The end-use segment comprised hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), homecare, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/cardiac-holter-monitor-market

List of Key Players in Cardiac Holter Monitor Market:

  • GE Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • FUKUDA DENSHI

  • Spacelabs Healthcare

  • Nasiff Associates Inc.

  • Welch Allyn

  • Schiller

  • Biomedical Instruments Co.Ltd.

  • BTL

  • LifeWatch AG

  • The ScottCare Corporation

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Cardiac Holter Monitor Market?

  • What are the key driving factors propelling the Cardiac Holter Monitor Market forward?

  • What are the most important companies in the Cardiac Holter Monitor Market Industry?

  • What segments does the Cardiac Holter Monitor Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Cardiac Holter Monitor Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 381.6 Billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 545.9 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 5.9 % 2022-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2016 - 2021

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Companies Covered

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUKUDA DENSHI, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nasiff Associates, Inc., Welch Allyn, Schiller, Biomedical Instruments Co., Ltd., BTL, LifeWatch AG, and The ScottCare Corporation.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.  

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3394

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/cardiac-holter-monitor-market

Recent Developments:

  • November 2021, Philips, a leading company in health technology, revealed the acquisition of Cardiologs, a medical technology business based in France that focuses on leveraging cloud technologies and artificial intelligence to transform cardiac diagnostics.

  • April 2022, Medtronic announced the launch of artificial intelligence algorithms for cardiac monitoring in Europe.

Regional Dominance:

  • North America to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the biggest share in the global cardiac Holter monitor market in 2021, holding nearly 35 percent of the share in the global market. This is primarily due to rising patient desire for less invasive diagnostic techniques and greater government support for cardiovascular problem treatments. North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the cardiac Holter monitor market, owing to investments made by major companies in the medical device sector and a steady increase in the incidence of cardiovascular illnesses in the region. During the projected period of the study, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest expanding segment, with the highest CAGR. The rapid expansion of the market in Asia Pacific during the projected period is due to a higher incidence of cardiac arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation, as well as several WHO programs for the control of cardiovascular illnesses.

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market is segmented as follows:

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

  • 1-channel

  • 2-channel

  • 3-channel

  • 12-channel

  • others

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Holter Monitoring Devices

  • Holter Analysis System and Software

  • Event Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

  • Homecare

  • Others

Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • France

  • The UK

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

  • Balloon Angioplasty Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Balloon Angioplasty Market accrued earnings worth approximately 3.22 (USD Billion) in 2021 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 3.98 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 4.4% over the period from 2022 to 2028.

  • Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market accrued earnings worth approximately 63.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 447.3(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 24.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

  • Viscosity Reducing Agents Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Viscosity Reducing Agents Market accrued earnings worth approximately 10.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 19.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 5.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Medical Device Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiac-holter-monitor-market-size-worth-usd-545-9-billion-globally-by-2028-at-5-9-cagr--global-cardiac-holter-monitor-industry-trends-share-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zion-market-research-301565593.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research

