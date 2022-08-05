U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,721.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,309.25
    -17.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.69
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.05
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0980
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,186.22
    +253.17 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.79
    +3.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.05
    -13.01 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests and POC Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Medical Devices sector report, “Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests & POC Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" provides comprehensive information about the Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests & POC pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

New York, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests and POC Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312740/?utm_source=GNW


Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests & Point of Care (POC) are rapid diagnostic tests which are simple to perform, ready to use, accurate, economic and for infield use suggested for individuals suspected with any indication.

Note: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data in relation to the equipment type.

Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests & POC under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests & POC and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy
The report enables you to -
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Cardiac Markers Rapid Tests & POC under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312740/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Rocky Brands (RCKY) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 18.7% in 4 Weeks

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Rocky Brands (RCKY) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Carvana Sold More Cars In the Latest Quarter. The Stock Is Rising.

    Shares of the Tempe, Ariz.-based online used-car retailer were up after-hours Thursday, following an 8% decline in regular trading.

  • Robinhood CEO rejects prospect of deal as shares trade higher on earnings

    (Reuters) -The chief executive of Robinhood Markets Inc on Wednesday dismissed the idea that the company might be acquired after it announced job cuts as it tries to reduce costs and reverse a decline in trading on its platform. Robinhood shares closed up nearly 12% on Wednesday, following a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and the announcement that it was laying off 23% of its staff. In an earnings call, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev shut down prospects for a deal, adding that the retail trading platform itself has about $6 billion available to acquire companies "that can help us accelerate our roadmap."

  • Investis Digital Ranks the Top 100 Leaders in ESG Communications

    “The ESG 100” Shares Tips for ESG Communications

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell With 'Messy' Q2 Earnings Expected?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • U.S. Generals, Diplomats Want Chinese Companies Out of Their Retirement Plan

    A retirement fund for federal workers that has more than $700 billion in assets under management recently added thousands of new funds, some of which invest in companies linked to the Chinese military.

  • Here's Why Clearfield (CLFD) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

    Does Clearfield (CLFD) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • China Evergrande to give up land-use rights of soccer stadium for over $800 million

    China Evergrande Group will give up its land use rights of a football stadium in China for 5.52 billion yuan ($817.89 million), as the embattled property developer looks for ways to pare debt.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Molina 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Goldman discloses probe into U.S. credit card division

    The investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) includes scrutiny of the bank's credit card account management practices, refunds and billing error resolution, according to the filing. Goldman said it was cooperating with the CFPB. Under its chief executive officer, David Solomon, the bank has been looking to expand its consumer business as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams beyond trading and investment banking.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after back-to-back losing days

    U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, led by gains in the technology sector, as strong earnings and economic data lifted sentiment on Wall Street after two straight sessions of losses.

  • Ex-Lukoil Traders Jump to US-Based Hartree’s Fuel Oil Desk

    (Bloomberg) -- Hartree Partners LP, the commodities trading firm founded by a pair of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veterans, hired three ex-Lukoil PJSC traders to build out its fuel oil desk. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanHarry Thwaites, the former global head of fuel oil trading at Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco SA, is now Hartree’s

  • Is Oppenheimer Global Opportunities A (OPGIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for OPGIX

  • Citadel Replaces Head of Agriculture as Crosby Leaves Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel appointed Willis Kidd as its head of agriculture after Robert Crosby left the $53 billion hedge fund earlier this summer. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeKidd, who joined the firm in 2014, is now running the agriculture team as a portfolio manager in Chicago, a company spokesman confirmed. Th

  • Virgin Galactic launch delayed yet again, stock falls

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. delayed its initial launch of tourists into space for the third time in less than a year Thursday, sending shares back toward earth. In a quarterly earnings report, executives said the beginning of its commercial space-tourism business will begin in the second quarter of 2023, after it was pushed to the first quarter in May and the end of 2022 in October of last year. "While our short-term plans now call for commercial service to launch in the second quarter of 2023

  • UPDATE 3-Beyond Meat cuts sales forecast as consumers shun pricier faux meat

    Beyond Meat Inc on Thursday lowered its revenue forecast for the year and announced job cuts as rising inflation hurt the company's efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable for consumers. Higher prices of plant-based meat have slowed the growth of the category with people trading down to lower-priced chicken and beef, Beyond Meat Chief Executive Ethan Brown said on an earnings call. The second quarter saw sequential contraction in U.S. household penetration of plant-based meat for the first time in more than four years, Brown said, citing data from Numerator.

  • Frontdoor incurs $11M non-cash charge to vacate Peabody Place HQ

    After becoming a virtual-first business, Frontdoor is leaving its HQ office space in Peabody Place, with plans to sublease it. Here's how much that move cost them.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Thoma Bravo Swoops In To Buy Ping Identity

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Mixed signals: Biotech executives face conflicting signs on growth

    Faced with conflicting signs from all sides of the biotech economy, executives are left sorting out how to plan for growth.

  • Exclusive-Saudi, UAE save oil firepower in case of winter supply crisis

    OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates stand ready to deliver a "significant increase" in oil output should the world face a severe supply crisis this winter, sources familiar with the thinking of the top Gulf exporters said. When the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decided on Wednesday to raise oil output by a mere 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), it broke a taboo with a rare reference to the group's spare production capacity. The statement referred to "the severely limited availability" of spare capacity, saying that meant it needed to kept it in reserve for "severe supply disruptions".