Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 5.52 billion, Abbott Laboratories and Abiomed Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as continuously undergoing M&A to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size is expected to grow by USD 5.52 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request a FREE sample report

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market report covers the following areas:

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market, including Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., InfoBionic Inc., Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., and SCHILLER AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) devices, catheters, connectivity and remote care Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) and others under cardiac rhythm management devices.

Abiomed Inc. - The company offers heart pumps such as Impella 2.5, Impella CP, and Impella 5.0. It provides SmartAssist technology, which gives medical providers insights to help them improve patient outcomes.

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers defibrillation and cardiac monitoring devices and software for observation of heart activity to determine the health of the heart.

BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - The company offers a wide range of devices under cardiac rhythm management, such as Arrhythmia Monitoring, Bradycardia, and Tachycardia.

Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers HeartLogic Heart, LUX-DX ICM, and EMBLEM MRI S-ICD under cardiac rhythm management.

Story continues

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a FREE Sample Report

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market vendors

Related Reports

Cardiac Restoration Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Cardiac Monitoring And Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., InfoBionic Inc., Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., and SCHILLER AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cardiac rhythm management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cardiac monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Abiomed Inc.

10.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.6 BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.8 GE Healthcare Inc.

10.9 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.11 Medtronic Plc

10.12 SCHILLER AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiac-monitoring-and-cardiac-rhythm-management-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-52-billion-abbott-laboratories-and-abiomed-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301599078.html

SOURCE Technavio