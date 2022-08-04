U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.75
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,757.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,243.75
    -27.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.08
    +0.42 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.40
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    20.04
    +0.15 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1860
    +0.3550 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,989.81
    -43.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.15
    +3.42 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.17
    -6.51 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 5.52 billion, Abbott Laboratories and Abiomed Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as continuously undergoing M&A to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size is expected to grow by USD 5.52 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request a FREE sample report

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market report covers the following areas:

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market, including Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., InfoBionic Inc., Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., and SCHILLER AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) devices, catheters, connectivity and remote care Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) and others under cardiac rhythm management devices.

  • Abiomed Inc. - The company offers heart pumps such as Impella 2.5, Impella CP, and Impella 5.0. It provides SmartAssist technology, which gives medical providers insights to help them improve patient outcomes.

  • Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers defibrillation and cardiac monitoring devices and software for observation of heart activity to determine the health of the heart.

  • BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - The company offers a wide range of devices under cardiac rhythm management, such as Arrhythmia Monitoring, Bradycardia, and Tachycardia.

  • Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers HeartLogic Heart, LUX-DX ICM, and EMBLEM MRI S-ICD under cardiac rhythm management.

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a FREE Sample Report

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market vendors

Related Reports

Cardiac Restoration Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Cardiac Monitoring And Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., InfoBionic Inc., Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., and SCHILLER AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cardiac rhythm management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cardiac monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Abiomed Inc.

  • 10.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 10.6 BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

  • 10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.8 GE Healthcare Inc.

  • 10.9 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

  • 10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.12 SCHILLER AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiac-monitoring-and-cardiac-rhythm-management-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-52-billion-abbott-laboratories-and-abiomed-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301599078.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • Oil Steadies After Plunge as Traders Grapple With Demand Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after plunging to the lowest close in almost six months as investors weighed weaker US gasoline demand and rising inventories against a token supply increase from OPEC+.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanWest Texas Intermediate was little changed below $91 a barrel, after sinking 4% on Wednesday. In the US

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • Walmart Lays Off Hundreds of Corporate Workers

    The retailer is restructuring headquarters operations after warning of profit troubles last week as merchandise has piled up in its stores. Around 200 jobs are being cut.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Oil Prices Fall To $90, But It’s Not Enough For Biden

    With crude prices falling back towards $90 per barrel, Biden’s special advisor for global energy security Hochstein notes that crude prices need to fall further, calling on OPEC and U.S. producers to raise production

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can You Really Retire with $5 Million? Yes, Here's How

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • Enterprise Products to start three new Permian Basin projects

    Enterprise did not specify how much it plans to spend on the new plants and pipeline expansion, but the company is not adjusting the expectations shared with investors around how much it plans to spend in coming years, co-CEO Jim Teague said during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 3.

  • Airlines Set to Save Billions With Fuel Hedges Amid $100 Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines with oil hedges are set to save billions of dollars on their fuel bills this year, the first such gains since the industry was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeBoth Southwest Airlines Co. and Air France-KLM said they stand to gain about $1 billion each from their hedging

  • Microsoft-Activision merger: ‘I think this deal closes,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Securities Analyst&nbsp;Michael Pachter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard earnings, the Microsoft-Activision merger, slowing game engagement, and the outlook for the gaming industry.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • Layoffs reported at Oracle may hit Burlington hub

    Oracle Corp., which does not break out headcount by state, has about 48,000 full-time U.S. employees.

  • Europe’s Parched Earth Hits Corn as Climate Crisis Resounds

    (Bloomberg) -- Searing temperatures are shriveling corn crops across Europe, in the latest sign of a deepening crisis that spans everything from Rhine River transport to Spanish olive growers.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSown in the spring, corn is under stress due to a lack of rain as the region struggles with rolling heat wav

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.