Cardiac Monitoring Market to Reach $11.91 Billion by 2027. Over $4 Billion Opportunities to be Exploded in the Next 5 Years - Arizton
The North American region accounted for the largest cardiac rhythm management devices market share. The region is expected to witness lucrative growth due to the rising technological advancements in inventing easy-to-use and portable devices and Holter monitors.
Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on, “Cardiac Monitoring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” the market is segmented by product, mode, end-user, and geography. The cardiac monitoring market is projected to reach $11.91 billion during the forecast period.
Scope of the Cardiac Monitoring Market
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2021
$7.58 billion
Market Size in 2027
$11.91 billion
Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
5.86%
Largest Market
North America
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2027
Segments Covered
Product, Mode, End user, and Geography
Companies Mentioned
8 key vendors and 51 other prominent vendors
Geographic Analysis
5 region and 18 countries
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
The global cardiac monitoring market is likely to reach $11,912.99 million by 2027 growing with a CAGR of 7.81%
The presence of prominent market players, increasing cardiovascular diseases, innovation and advancements in cardiac monitoring devices, high healthcare spending are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region.
In 2021, North America was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 37.63% in the global cardiac monitoring market in 2021 and witness the highest incremental growth of $1,752.22 million during the forecast period.
The cardiac monitoring market in US was valued at $4,280.57 million in 2027 and has major contributor in north America cardiac monitoring market sharing 92.49%.
Based on product, Resting ECG is the major contributor in the global cardiac monitoring market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $1,171.84 million during the forecast period.
The cardiac monitoring market is intensely competitive. Manufacturers compete directly with several companies in cardiac monitoring devices. Based on factors, such as price, quality, compliance and innovation, product features and capabilities.
The compactness of the device and patients’ remote access to cardiac monitoring is expected to revolutionize the market in the future.
Key Offerings:
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, mode, end-user, and geography
Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 51 other vendors
Cardiac Monitoring Market– Segmentation
Technological advancements in the stress ECG segment clearly indicate the demand for innovative devices in the market. With the increase in demand for ECG devices, vendors are investing in research and development to manufacture various advanced stress ECG devices such as wall-mounted devices with wireless data acquisition and better electronic media record connectivity.
Hospitals holds largest share in the end-users segment. Large hospitals may bypass distributors and deals directly with vendors to get maximum discounts on advanced cardiac monitors and enter long-term contracts to procure other supplies. Major and renowned hospitals have started offering ECG with ambulatory monitors. Thereby, creating high demand for cardiac monitoring devices in the market.
Remote and ambulatory monitoring is becoming progressively widespread in the healthcare. Several smartphone-based solutions have also been developed for the portable diagnosis of critical cardiac events. Moreover, the adoption of mobile healthcare and remote monitoring gaining high traction in the industry.
By Product
Resting ECG
Stress ECG
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT
Holter Monitoring
Implantable Cardiac Monitoring (ICM
Cardiac Event Monitoring
Cardiac Output Monitoring
By Mode
Standard
Ambulatory
By End-user
Hospital
Specialty cardiac centers
Diagnostic centers
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
APAC
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
Technological Advancements in Cardiac Monitoring
Increase in Demand for Compact, Mobile, & Wearable Cardiac Monitors
Artificial Intelligence in Cardiac Monitoring
The increasing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
Growing Popularity of Smart Wearable Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Cardiac Monitoring Market – Competitor Landscape
The cardiac monitoring market is developing rapidly and is becoming highly competitive. Many vendors are actively engaged in the research and commercialization of their novel and advanced cardiac monitors. In the past five years, many vendors received regulatory approvals for their cardiac monitors. Future competition may come from manufacturers of wearable fitness products and large IT companies focused on improving health care. The medical device market, including the cardiac monitoring segment, is highly competitive and dynamic. Manufacturers are working to introduce new products with further technological developments to increase their presence in the cardiac monitoring market.
Key Vendors
Abbott
Boston Scientific
GE Healthcare
Hill-Rom Services
iRhythm Technologies
Medtronic
OSI Systems
Koninklijke Philips
Other Prominent Vendors
BPL Medical Technologies
BIOTRONIK
Bardy Diagnostics
Bittium
Cortrium
Deltex Medical
Edwards Lifesciences
FUKUDA DENSHI
Getinge
Masimo
Medicalgorithmics
Aerotel Medical Systems
ACS Diagnostics
ScottCare Cardiovascular Solutions
Vaso
SCHILLER
AliveCor
CardioComm Solutions
iMedrix
Connected Care India Pvt Ltd
Advanced Instrumentations
AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue
ASPEL
Hangzhou Beneware Medical Equipment
Biotricity
Borsam Biomedical Instruments
BTL
CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS
Custo Med
Oy Diagnostic Devices Development
DMS-service
EB Neuro
EDAN Instruments
Forest Medical
Holter Supplies
Labtech
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)
LUMED
Medical ECONET
Medicomp
MEDITECH KFT
Meditech Equipment
Midmark
MONITOR
Nasan Medical Electronics
Nasiff Associates
NEUROSOFT
Norav Medical
NorthEast Monitoring
RhythMedix
Remo Care Solutions
