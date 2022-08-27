U.S. markets closed

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market to record USD 5.87 Bn growth -- Driven by rising prevalence of cardiac disorders

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 5.87 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and the food preferences across regions to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Attractive Opportunities in Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global cardiac prosthetic devices market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many vendors. Vendors are increasing their R&D investment to develop technologically advanced cardiac prosthetic devices. They compete in the development of technologically advanced cardiac prosthetic devices, price reductions, and expanding their presence in untapped markets. Vendors are implementing innovative strategies to remain competitive in the market. Vendors are also focusing on their product pipelines and undergoing strategic alliances with other companies to expand their presence and improve their technologies.

The key vendors in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Anteris Technologies Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Cryolife Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Jc Medical Inc., JenaValve Technology Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., OrbusNeich Medical Co. Ltd., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., and Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc.

Although the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders will offer immense growth opportunities, complications associated with the implantation of cardiac prosthetic devices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

The cardiac prosthetic devices market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The prosthetic heart valves segment will record the maximum growth in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the procedural volume, growing prevalence of valvular heart disease, and growing older adult population across various regions such as Europe are driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

The cardiac prosthetic devices market in North America is growing significantly. The region will account for 42% of the market growth over the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of tissue valves, the increase in the adoption of MI procedures, and the growing geriatric population are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cardiac prosthetic devices market report covers the following areas:

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cardiac prosthetic devices market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cardiac prosthetic devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiac prosthetic devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cardiac prosthetic devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cardiac prosthetic devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiac prosthetic devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Anteris Technologies Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Cryolife Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Jc Medical Inc., JenaValve Technology Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., OrbusNeich Medical Co. Ltd., Shree Pacetronix Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., and Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Prosthetic heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Implantable pacemakers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

  • 10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.6 Colibri Heart Valve LLC

  • 10.7 Cryolife Inc.

  • 10.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • 10.9 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 LivaNova Plc

  • 10.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.12 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiac-prosthetic-devices-market-to-record-usd-5-87-bn-growth--driven-by-rising-prevalence-of-cardiac-disorders-301612273.html

SOURCE Technavio

