Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025: Demand for High Sensitivity Point-of-Care Testing to Enhance Growth Potential
DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics - Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cardiac troponin (cTn) biomarkers are the gold standard in myocardial infarction (MI) diagnosis, leading healthcare professionals to use cTn diagnostics. In addition, a rising number of patients visit emergency departments (EDs) with cardiac complaints, increasing ED demand for kits that can rapidly rule MI in or out. Both factors serve as significant drivers of the cTn diagnostics market.
Hospitals and clinical laboratories adopt high-sensitivity (hs) assays because of their ability to detect troponin in lower concentrations. The point-of-care testing (POCT) of cTn grows rapidly due to its rising applications in EDs and remote locations. POCT can provide rapid results in a shorter period than lab-based tests. In addition, companies such as QuidelOrtho and Siemens Healthineers have developed high-sensitivity POCT cTn assays that provide accurate results within a few minutes.
In this report, the analyst overviews the cTn diagnostics market and includes troponin I and troponin T. Our testing locations are independent laboratories, physicians' offices, urgent care and nursing facilities, inpatient hospitals, and emergency rooms. The study covers sensitive and hs-cTn tests.
The report also includes the following:
Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (lab-based tests and POCT) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world)
Challenges and drivers
Competitive landscape, including company market share for lab-based tests and POCT
Future trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders
North America is the leading region in the cTn diagnostics market, with hospitals and laboratories shifting toward high-sensitivity assays following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration in 2017. The analyst's research shows high consolidation in the cTn diagnostics market, with players such as Abbot, Roche, and Siemens Healthineers dominating. New players are entering this market, especially in the POCT segment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Diagnostics Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Cardiac Biomarkers
Timeline for Cardiac Biomarkers for MI
cTns
Clinical Pathway for MI Diagnosis
cTn Diagnostics
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Competitors
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Company Mapping
Companies to Watch
3. cTns-New Applications
High-sensitivity Troponin Diagnostic-Emerging Applications
New Biomarkers for MI
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Lab-based Tests
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-POCT
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Rapid Diagnostics for EDs
Growth Opportunity 2: hs-cTn POCT
Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Health and Diagnostics Inter-convergence Model
Growth Opportunity 4: Specific and Sensitive Assays for Rapid MI Detection
7. Next Steps
Your Next Steps
List of Exhibit
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Abbot
QuidelOrtho
Roche
Siemens Healthineers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vysdj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiac-troponin-diagnostics-forecasts-and-opportunities-to-2025-demand-for-high-sensitivity-point-of-care-testing-to-enhance-growth-potential-301780902.html
SOURCE Research and Markets