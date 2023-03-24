Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025: Demand for High Sensitivity Point-of-Care Testing to Enhance Growth Potential

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics - Forecasts and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



Cardiac troponin (cTn) biomarkers are the gold standard in myocardial infarction (MI) diagnosis, leading healthcare professionals to use cTn diagnostics. In addition, a rising number of patients visit emergency departments (EDs) with cardiac complaints, increasing ED demand for kits that can rapidly rule MI in or out. Both factors serve as significant drivers of the cTn diagnostics market.

Hospitals and clinical laboratories adopt high-sensitivity (hs) assays because of their ability to detect troponin in lower concentrations. The point-of-care testing (POCT) of cTn grows rapidly due to its rising applications in EDs and remote locations. POCT can provide rapid results in a shorter period than lab-based tests. In addition, companies such as QuidelOrtho and Siemens Healthineers have developed high-sensitivity POCT cTn assays that provide accurate results within a few minutes.

In this report, the analyst overviews the cTn diagnostics market and includes troponin I and troponin T. Our testing locations are independent laboratories, physicians' offices, urgent care and nursing facilities, inpatient hospitals, and emergency rooms. The study covers sensitive and hs-cTn tests.

The report also includes the following:

Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (lab-based tests and POCT) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world)

Challenges and drivers

Competitive landscape, including company market share for lab-based tests and POCT

Future trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders

North America is the leading region in the cTn diagnostics market, with hospitals and laboratories shifting toward high-sensitivity assays following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration in 2017. The analyst's research shows high consolidation in the cTn diagnostics market, with players such as Abbot, Roche, and Siemens Healthineers dominating. New players are entering this market, especially in the POCT segment.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Diagnostics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Cardiac Biomarkers

Timeline for Cardiac Biomarkers for MI

cTns

Clinical Pathway for MI Diagnosis

cTn Diagnostics

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Company Mapping

Companies to Watch

3. cTns-New Applications

High-sensitivity Troponin Diagnostic-Emerging Applications

New Biomarkers for MI

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Lab-based Tests

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis-POCT

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Rapid Diagnostics for EDs

Growth Opportunity 2: hs-cTn POCT

Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Health and Diagnostics Inter-convergence Model

Growth Opportunity 4: Specific and Sensitive Assays for Rapid MI Detection

7. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibit

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbot

QuidelOrtho

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vysdj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiac-troponin-diagnostics-forecasts-and-opportunities-to-2025-demand-for-high-sensitivity-point-of-care-testing-to-enhance-growth-potential-301780902.html

SOURCE Research and Markets