Cardiff Oncology to Participate in Cowen's 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in a panel discussion and one-on-one investor meetings at Cowen's 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and our mission is to develop new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need. Our goal is to overcome resistance, improve response to treatment and increase overall survival. Our investigational drug, onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, is being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. We are assessing tumor genomics and using our expertise in biomarker technology to rapidly evaluate patient response to treatment. (PRNewsfoto/Cardiff Oncology, Inc.)
Details on the panel can be found below.

Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date:

March 8, 2022

Time:

10:30 AM ET

Topic:

Gastrointestinal/Genitourinary Oncology Panel

Webcast Link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/panel11/2319930

A replay of the panel discussion will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website and will be archived for 30 days after the conference's conclusion.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is the third generation PLK1 inhibitor onvansertib, which we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SOC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SOC. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
Vicki Kelemen
Chief Operating Officer
858-952-7652
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
315-879-8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiff-oncology-to-participate-in-cowens-42nd-annual-healthcare-conference-301492623.html

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

