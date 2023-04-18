CARDINAL CREDIT UNION OPENS SECOND BRANCH IN MENTOR; EXPANDS TO SEVEN LOCATIONS IN NORTHEAST OHIO

MENTOR, Ohio, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high performance banking products and services, announced today it is opening a second branch in Mentor, bringing its total footprint to seven retail branches and seven student-run branches at area educational facilities spanning nine Northeastern Ohio counties.

While some of the nation's largest banks are shutting branch locations, Cardinal Credit Union continues to invest in the community while offering a modern approach to branch services including financial literacy initiatives. Cardinal Credit Union members gain access to complimentary financial education opportunities such as quarterly financial wellness workshops, in-person monthly Homebuyer Seminars and a network of more than 20,000 surcharge-free ATMS. Cardinal also offers low interest rate loans, and higher savings interest rates.

"Cardinal takes great pride in the work we do for the community and our members," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "We are excited to open another new branch to better serve the community and enable banking that provides equal access to and instant membership for everyone. We look forward to continuing to serve our community in every way we can."

The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 11:30 am on April 27 at 8870 Mentor Avenue where government officials, members of the Mentor Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries will be in attendance. Light refreshments and free giveaways will follow the ribbon cutting.

The bank was recently recognized by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) with the second overall national ranking for the 2022 Desjardins Youth Award in the category of $250MM to $1B in assets. Cardinal Credit Union is the only credit union in Ohio and one of just 10 nationally to receive this honor.

Cardinal Credit Union provides financial education and literacy to the community through its integrated financial education program to six area high schools and Lakeland Community College, where Cardinal operates several in-school branches. It is here that students have a chance to learn more about positive money management through a hands-on approach.

ABOUT CARDINAL CREDIT UNION

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 70-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app or by stopping in at one of its seven branches. For more information, visit our website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

