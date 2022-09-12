U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,110.41
    +43.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,381.34
    +229.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.41
    +154.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.97
    +0.19 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.90
    -4.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.80
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0129
    +0.0082 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1679
    +0.0092 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5680
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,356.59
    +725.33 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.52
    +11.37 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for September and Increase to Fourth Quarter Dividend Rate

Cardinal Energy Ltd.
·6 min read
Cardinal Energy Ltd.
Cardinal Energy Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX: CJ) confirms that our September dividend of $0.05 per common share will be paid on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2022. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Cardinal expects to achieve Phase Three of our debt reduction / returns to shareholders plan early in the fourth quarter of this year, which is triggered when our net debt (bank debt and working capital deficiency) is less than $50 million.

The achievement of this goal allows us to increase our returns to shareholders. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has approved an increase in our monthly dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $0.05 per common share to $0.06 per common share. This represents a 20% increase in our monthly dividend.

Base Dividend

$0.05/month

Incremental Dividend

$0.01/month

TOTAL DIVIDEND

$0.06/month

Cardinal will pay the increased dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 (October/November/December). We will also continue to opportunistically use our normal course issuer bid to enhance shareholder value.

The Company's Board of Directors will continue to evaluate the dividend rate in context to oil pricing and our 2023 capital and asset retirement obligation budget in the fourth quarter of this year.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal works to continually improve its Environmental, Social and Governance profile and operates its assets in a responsible and environmentally sensitive manner. As part of this mandate, Cardinal injects and conserves more carbon than it directly emits making us one of the few Canadian energy companies to have a negative carbon footprint.

Cardinal is the lowest decline conventional Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline oil in Western Canada.

For further information:

M. Scott Ratushny, CEO or Shawn Van Spankeren, CFO or Laurence Broos, VP Finance
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to Cardinal's plans and other aspects of Cardinal's anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "may", "would", "could" or "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to: the declaration and payment of future dividends (including the dividend rates in respect thereof), expectations with respect to Cardinal's debt reduction plans, anticipated future net debt amounts, the sustainability of Cardinal's dividend based on commodity prices and Cardinal's expectation to re-evaluate its dividends policy in the fourth quarter.

Forward-looking statements regarding Cardinal are based on certain key expectations and assumptions of Cardinal concerning commodity prices, production volumes, allocation of funds to debt repayments, anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, current and future commodity prices and exchange rates, effects of inflation, applicable royalty rates, tax laws, industry conditions, availability of government subsidies and abandonment and reclamation programs, future well production rates and reserve volumes, future operating costs, the performance of existing and future wells, the success of our exploration and development activities, the sufficiency and timing of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, the timing and success of our cost cutting initiatives and power projects, the availability and cost of labor and services, the impact of competition, conditions in general economic and financial markets, availability of drilling and related equipment, effects of regulation by governmental agencies, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms which are subject to change based on commodity prices, market conditions and drilling success and potential timing delays. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Cardinal's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the impact of general economic conditions; changes in dividend rates and policies; volatility in market prices for crude oil and natural gas; industry conditions; currency fluctuations; imprecision of reserve estimates; liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas operations; environmental risks; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; competition from other producers; the lack of availability of qualified personnel, drilling rigs or other services; changes in income tax laws or changes in royalty rates and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry including abandonment and reclamation programs; hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.

Management has included the forward-looking statements above and a summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this press release in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Cardinal's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Cardinal's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Cardinal will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cardinal disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about our prospective net debt amounts, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release were made as of the date hereof and is provided for the purpose of describing our anticipated future business operations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Measure

This press release refers to Cardinal's future anticipated net debt, which is a forward looking non-GAAP financial measure and is not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. As at June 30, 2022, Cardinal's net debt was $62 million, as set forth in Cardinal's management discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. There is no significant difference between the forward looking net debt measure set forth herein and the net debt measure set forth in Cardinal's management discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • Why Asana Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN), the workflow solutions software company, were climbing today as the tech stock continued to rally following last week's smashing second-quarter earnings report and news that CEO Dustin Moskovitz was buying $350 million in stock. As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Asana stock was up 10.5%. In a press release last Wednesday evening, Asana said it had sold $350 million to Moskovitz in a private placement, raising money for the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Oracle could be 'a 3rd or 4th player' leading web services: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle earnings, competition among Big Tech companies, and the outlook for cloud services.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • EV Roundup: HMC's Electrification Strides, NIO's Q2 Loss & More

    While Honda (HMC) revs up its e-mobility game by collaborating with Hanwa for the procurement of EV batteries, NIO incurs a loss of 25 cents per ADS in Q2, despite improved deliveries.

  • Oracle posts a first-quarter revenue beat, misses on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Oracle's first quarter earnings report.

  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Solid Combination of Yield and Value

    Some analysts argue that the oil sector is experiencing the tobacco market treatment in the 1990s. The public sentiment is negative, yet most are still consuming those products. However, despite all the efforts and sustainability plans, global economies are still very much addicted to oil and natural gas – enabling companies like Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) to pay out hefty dividends to their shareholders.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets Nod for Rolvedon Injection

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) receives FDA approval for its drug candidate, Rolvedon (eflapergrastim), for treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

  • Intel hits 5-year low as it mulls delaying its Mobileye IPO

    Shares of Intel are moving to its lowest levels in five years amid the company weighing the decision to delay its Mobileye IPO.&nbsp;

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Bitcoin prices cross $22,000 ahead of ethereum merge

    Yahoo Finance Live examines cryptocurrency pricing ahead of ethereum's merge update.

  • 10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best penny stocks to buy in September. If you want to skip our discussion on the current US economic situation, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy in September. The US equity markets have been experiencing a sell-off in the past three […]

  • Still Down 50%, This Explosive Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    Shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) ended last week with a bang. The cloud security stock rocketed nearly 30% on the heels of its strong fiscal fourth-quarter results. Zscaler's unstoppable growth was on full display during its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • I’m 65 and semi-retired, having amassed $1.8 million myself with ‘a lot of risky small caps,’ tech stocks and some ETFs. I also have 20% in cash. Am I doing it right? Do I need an adviser to help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Sliding, But This Is What Matters For The Fed And Dow Jones

    Tuesday's CPI report could show the inflation rate falling to 8%, but it will take more than that to satisfy the Fed and lift the Dow Jones.

  • US Inflation Data Will Determine If Stock Rally Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index is on a roll, posting its best four-day rally since early July partly on the back of hopes that inflation data due Tuesday morning will show some cooling off ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s