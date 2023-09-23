Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Cardinal Energy's shares on or after the 28th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.72 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cardinal Energy has a trailing yield of 9.9% on the current share price of CA$7.27. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cardinal Energy paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cardinal Energy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (71%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Cardinal Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Cardinal Energy's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 37% per annum for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Cardinal Energy has increased its dividend at approximately 1.0% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is Cardinal Energy worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Cardinal Energy's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 57% and 71% respectively. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Cardinal Energy from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Cardinal Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Cardinal Energy has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

