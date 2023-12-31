We Like Cardinal Energy's (TSE:CJ) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cardinal Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = CA$209m ÷ (CA$1.2b - CA$106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Cardinal Energy has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cardinal Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cardinal Energy here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Cardinal Energy has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 20%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Cardinal Energy has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

What We Can Learn From Cardinal Energy's ROCE

To sum it up, Cardinal Energy is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 216% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Cardinal Energy that you might find interesting.

