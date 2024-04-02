Cardinal Health to create 100 jobs, add a fourth distribution center in central Ohio

The Dublin, Ohio headquarters of Cardinal Health, a wholesale drug distribution and medical supply company. The company plans to build a fourth distribution center in central Ohio, creating 100 jobs.

Cardinal Health is building another warehouse in central Ohio as the wholesale drug distribution and medical supply company builds out capacity for the distribution for over-the-counter consumer health products.

The 350,000-square-foot distribution center will be built in the Rickenbacker Global Logistics Park, the company said Tuesday. It is the fourth Cardinal Health distribution facility to be located in central Ohio along with its corporate headquarters in Dublin.

The center will open in the summer of 2025 and create about 100 jobs.

"Over the past five years, we've seen rapid growth in the demand for consumer health products," Debbie Weitzman, Cardinal's CEO of pharmaceutical and specialty solutions, said in a statement. "The new Consumer Health Logistics Center will support our customers' needs for affordable, reliable and comprehensive options of over-the-counter medications, treatments and diagnostic solutions to serve their patients."

