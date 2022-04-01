U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,553.00
    +22.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,798.00
    +180.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,945.50
    +76.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.20
    +9.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.35
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.40
    -21.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.28 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1063
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.23
    +0.90 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4530
    +0.7650 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,198.26
    -2,030.04 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.84
    -43.41 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.75
    +17.07 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2022 on May 5

·1 min read
In this article:
  • CAH
    Watchlist

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release third-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2022 on May 5 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health)
Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health)

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required. Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until May 4, 2023.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media:

Erich Timmerman


(847) 887-1487


Erich.Timmerman@cardinalhealth.com



Investors:

Kevin Moran


(614) 757-7942


Kevin.Moran@cardinalhealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-to-webcast-discussion-of-third-quarter-results-for-fiscal-year-2022-on-may-5-301515299.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

