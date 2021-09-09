U.S. markets closed

CARDIOGENICS HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES A RECORD DATE CHANGE FOR ITS DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

CardioGenics Holdings Inc.
Caledon, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CardioGenics Holdings INC. (OTC PINK: CGNH) announced on September 3, 2021 a record date of September 13, 2021 for its dividend distribution of 22.5 million shares of Covidgenics, a private Canadian company. A new record date for the distribution will be announced, following completion of all necessary regulatory requirements, within the next few days.

About CardioGenics Holdings Inc.

The Company is focused on technology and products targeting the immunoassay segment of the In-Vitro Diagnostic testing market. It has developed the QL Care Analyzer, a proprietary point-of-care immuno-analyzer, which will be capable of running 200+immunoassay diagnostic tests, such as cardiovascular diagnostic tests. As part of its core proprietary technology, the Company has also developed a proprietary method for silver coating paramagnetic microspheres (a fundamental platform component of immunoassay equipment), which improves instrument sensitivity to light.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Words such as “estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“expect,”“aim,”“goal,”“target,”“objective,”“likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release.

For further information:

Dr. Yahia Gawad- ygawad@cardiogenics.com


