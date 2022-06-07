U.S. markets closed

Cardiometabolic Health Congress is Honored in 24th Annual Digital Health Awards® Spring 2022 Session

Cardiometabolic Health Congress
·2 min read

The Digital Health Awards recognize excellence in several categories of digital health delivery, and this year CMHC has been awarded the highest honor for its webinar on racial disparities in the cardiometabolic health industry.

Boca Raton, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) was selected as a winner in the 24th annual Digital Health Awards® program. This competition — held each spring and fall — recognizes the world’s best digital health resources. Looming Cardiometabolic Crisis: A Conversation about Race received a Gold Award in the Web-Based Digital Health Webinar category. It was chosen from nearly 700 entries judged by a panel of distinguished experts in digital health media.

The winning webinar, led by Keith C. Ferdinand, MD, posed that, despite therapeutic advances, the cardiometabolic disease burden remains disproportionally high in patients from racial and ethnic populations. Dr. Ferdinand and a panel of key opinion leaders addressed the current disparities in cardiometabolic health and strategies to better help close these gaps in the pursuit of health equity.

“We were delighted to participate in the 24th annual Digital Health Awards competition and are honored to be selected as a winner,” said Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CMHC General Manager. “It is encouraging to see that others agree that this was a phenomenal discussion, and it was made possible by our esteemed faculty who expertly tackled this important and complex issue.”

The experts at CMHC plan to have more conversations on this topic at the 17th Annual Meeting in Boston Oct 19-22, 2022. Visit https://www.cardiometabolichealth.org/17th-annual-cmhc-2022/ to learn more and register.

####

As the nation’s premier event in cardiometabolic medicine, the 17th annual CMHC conference has been curated by the field’s leading experts to deliver to clinicians the latest evidence-based interventions to improve health outcomes and quality of life for the growing numbers of patients at increased cardiometabolic risk. 
Visit cardiometabolichealth.org to learn more.

The Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), organizer of the Digital Health Awards, is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information Awards, which annually recognizes the nation’s best consumer health information (in non-digital formats).

CONTACT: Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP Cardiometabolic Health Congress 5619970112 amanda@tarsusmedicaleducation.com


