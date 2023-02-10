U.S. markets closed

Cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market size to increase by USD 2.10324 billion; North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2.10324 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.92%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market was valued at USD 4154.41 million. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of CVDs in this region, coupled with the presence of skilled physicians to conduct advanced diagnostic procedures are driving the growth of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market in North America. Buy the report

Company profiles

The cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Biosensors International Group Ltd. - The company under this segment offers pioneering technology and proprietary technology. The key offerings of the company include various cardiopulmonary stress testing systems.

Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers various Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System called Cardiology Electrodes and Recording Chart papers.

COSMED Srl - The company offers various Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System such as Metabolic breath by breath, Metabolic CPET mixing chamber, and Metabolic REE with mask.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of heart specialty centers, rising incidence of cardiac diseases, and growth of insurance providers will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of stress testing devices is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • By product, the market is segmented into CPET systems, stress ECG, spect systems, stress blood pressure monitors, and pulse oximeters. The CPET systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The stress testing market share is expected to increase by USD 3.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.08%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers stress testing market segmentation by product (application testing and product testing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The rapid microbiology testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,487.91 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by method (growth-based, nucleic-acid-based, viability-based, and others), end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others), and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market vendors

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

176

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2103.24 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.12

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Becton Dickinson and Co., Biosensors International Group Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., COSMED Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MGC Diagnostics Corp., Nasiff Associates Inc., Neurosoft, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., OSI Systems Inc., SCHILLER AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, SunTech Medical Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global cardiopulmonary stress testing systems market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 CPET systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Stress ECG - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 SPECT systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Stress blood pressure monitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Biosensors International Group Ltd.

  • 12.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 12.5 COSMED Srl

  • 12.6 Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

  • 12.7 General Electric Co.

  • 12.8 Halma Plc

  • 12.9 Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

  • 12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.11 MGC Diagnostics Corp.

  • 12.12 Nihon Kohden Corp.

  • 12.13 Nonin Medical Inc.

  • 12.14 OSI Systems Inc.

  • 12.15 SCHILLER AG

  • 12.16 Siemens Healthineers AG

  • 12.17 Vyaire Medical Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiopulmonary-stress-testing-systems-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-2-10324-billion-north-america-to-account-for-36-of-market-growth---technavio-301741932.html

SOURCE Technavio

