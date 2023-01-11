Cardiovascular catheters market size to increase by USD 6.97 billion: Asia will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardiovascular Catheters Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97% and register an incremental growth of USD 6.97 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardiovascular Catheters Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global cardiovascular catheters market is segmented into Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia will account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The cardiovascular catheters market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers cardiovascular catheters such as coronary dilatation catheters, peripheral dilatation catheters, and diagnostic catheters.

B. Braun SE: The company offers cardiovascular catheters through its subsidiary preCARDIA.

Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers cardiovascular catheters such as NSE Alpha, and coronary catheters.

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG: The company offers cardiovascular catheters through BD Pyxis ProcedureStation.

Boston Scientific Corp: The company offers cardiovascular catheters such as BLAZER DX-20, and DYNAMIC TIP.

CardioFocus Inc.

Cardionovum GmbH

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

CathRx Pty Ltd.

Cook Medical LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Getinge AB.

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions LLC

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of cardiac diseases and the growth of insurance providers, harnessing the market with improved medical imaging and robotic-assisted surgeries, and the growing number of M&A activities. However, the high cost of cardiovascular procedures is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product , the market is segmented into cardiovascular therapeutic catheters and cardiovascular diagnostic catheters . The cardiovascular therapeutic catheters segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is segmented into Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World (ROW). Asia held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cardiovascular catheters market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cardiovascular catheters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cardiovascular catheters market and its contribution of the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cardiovascular catheters market across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW).

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiovascular catheters market vendors

Cardiovascular Catheters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.57 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., CardioFocus Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, Cardiovascular Systems Inc., CathRx Pty Ltd., Cook Medical LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Getinge AB., Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions LLC, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Terumo Corp., and ZOLL Medical Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

