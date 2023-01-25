U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.50
    -18.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,722.00
    -104.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,823.00
    -86.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,889.00
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.95
    -0.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.70
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    -0.19 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0460
    -0.1190 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,615.09
    -333.12 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.96
    -16.32 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,765.16
    +7.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Cardiovascular Devices Market to hit USD 20 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Cardiovascular Devices industry is anticipated to register 13% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to expanding geriatric population base contributing to global cardiovascular disease burden.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The cardiovascular devices market value is set to reach USD 20 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The massive demand for minimally invasive procedures to boost cardiovascular devices market growth through the analysis timeframe. Minimally invasive techniques result in less scarring, lower blood loss, minimal discomfort, and a quicker recovery. The increasing use of these procedures in multiple graft procurement during coronary artery bypass surgery has provided various advantages in therapy, pushing the use of cardiovascular devices forward. Growing geriatric population suffering from different cardiovascular disorders is likely to accelerate industry trends.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4949


Surging demand for minimally invasive ablation techniques to stimulate cardiac ablation devices segment

Cardiac ablation devices segment progress is credited to the growing development for minimally invasive ablation techniques and the rise in incidences of cardiac arrhythmia globally. The introduction of new technology improves the efficiency and precision of treatment processes, thereby impelling segment revenue. Furthermore, superior effectiveness and survival rates are poised to boost segment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 283 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Cardiovascular Devices Market Size By Device (Cardiac Ablation Devices {Radiofrequency Ablators, Electric Ablators, Cryoablation Devices, Ultrasound Devices}, Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices {Endocardial LAA Closure Devices, Epicardial LAA Closure Devices}, Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting Devices {EVH Systems, Endoscopes, Accessories}), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers), Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cardiovascular-devices-market

Availability of reimbursement policies at ambulatory surgical centers to foster segment development

Ambulatory surgical centers segment to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2032. In recent years, ambulatory surgical centers have been witnessing an upsurge in cardiovascular procedures. The improving reimbursement scenario associated with procedures performed in ASCs is foreseen to amplify segment progress. Moreover, lower cost, convenient environment, and highly efficient professionals are primed to augment the segment.

High prevalence of cardiological illnesses to expand MEA market

Cardiovascular devices market revenue in Middle East & Africa to cross USD 300 million by 2032. The mounting prevalence of cardiological illnesses caused by unhealthy lifestyle habits is slated to fuel regional business outlook. Additionally, the region's expanding senior population is likely to result in a significant number of patients requiring cardiac treatments, thereby accelerating industry during the forecast timeframe.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/4949?gmpaycod=sugmp

Product innovation to positively influence the cardiovascular devices market landscape

Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, KARL STORZ, CardioFocus, Getinge AB, Lifetech Scientific, LivaNova PLC, and Medical Instruments Spa are some major corporations engaged in the cardiovascular devices industry.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse 

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology. 

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Not Every Small-Cap Stock Looks Like a Winner. These 11 Do.

    To fully capture the superior potential of small-cap stocks, it’s crucial to avoid "junk" stocks and focus on those of higher quality.

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google CEO doubles down on job cuts at town hall meeting with employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his decision to trim the tech giant's workforce during a company-wide town hall meeting.

  • Google is cutting 346 workers in the Bay Area, including at the Googleplex

    Less than a week after Google announced it was slashing 12,000 workers, it laid out just how many would be cut in the Bay Area and statewide.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn

    Most of the top 10 high-growth jobs "help companies do more with less." Many seem to be middle manager positions.

  • T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved For Retirement Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • Gasoline Prices Are on the Rise Again—and Stocks of Refiners Are Soaring

    U.S. prices are up an average of 35 cents a gallon so far in 2023. The rise is helping propel stocks like Valero, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum.

  • San Francisco landlord sues Elon Musk's Twitter for millions in unpaid rent

    The owner of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has sued the social media giant, alleging the company has missed two rent payments at its 1355 Market St. building. In the suit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Shorenstein affiliate said Twitter failed to make a $3.36 million rent payment for the last month of 2022 and subsequently missed a $3.49 million rent payment for January. Shorenstein and its partner, JPMorgan, are also seeking to force Twitter to increase its security deposit by $10 million — something the company is required to do per the terms of its lease, according to the suit, if it undergoes "a transfer in control."

  • ‘It is an employer’s market’: Tech layoffs may have turned the Great Resignation into the Great Recommitment

    The flood of recently laid-off tech workers on the job market has upended the dynamic between employers and employees, leading to prolonged job searches.

  • 3M to Cut Jobs as Demand for Its Products Weakens

    3M said it is cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally as the company confronts turbulence in overseas markets and weakening consumer demand. The maker of Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and thousands of other industrial and consumer products said Tuesday that it expects lower sales and profit in 2023 after demand weakened significantly in late 2022, pulling down quarterly performance. The St. Paul, Minn., company forecast sales this year to slip from last year’s level with weak demand for consumer products and electronic items, particularly smartphones, tablets and televisions, for which 3M provides components.

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Albemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth

    (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp on Tuesday called for lithium prices to remain high indefinitely in order to help the mining industry develop new sources of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal and fuel the green energy transition. The push for higher prices by the world's largest lithium producer is likely to exacerbate the growing tension between EV manufacturers and mining companies that supply the materials crucial for the all-electric shift, with high metals prices threatening EV profitability. For 2023, Albemarle expects the price it receives for its lithium to jump 40% over 2022 levels.

  • 3M Shares Drop to Three-Month Low on Earnings Miss as Job Cuts Unveiled

    3M (MMM), the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it Notes, fell 6.2% to a three-month low of $115.07 in New York trading after the company reported “slower than expected” growth in the fourth quarter and said it would cut 2,500 jobs, forecasting further declines in sales this year. Its sales declined 6% over the quarter compared to year-on-year figures, totaling $8.1 billion. "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and economic softening, our team took actions to position 3M for future success," 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman said, calling the planned manufacturing job cuts “a necessary decision to align with adjusted production volumes."

  • Afraid of Being Fired? Consider Working a ‘Forever Job’ With the Federal Government

    According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 6 million Americans who are unemployed. Though that's still less than pandemic levels, it's not exactly...

  • Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton looking for growth offshore, internationally in 2023

    Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes see opportunity in the Middle East and Latin America in particular.

  • Amazon prescription drug plan is ‘simplicity, affordability’ needed in pharma space: Doctor

    Amazon Pharmacy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vin Gupta speaks with Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani about Amazon's new prescription drug plan, how it will work, and who it is meant for.