U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    -0.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,832.67
    +2,008.02 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.05
    +60.32 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Cardiovascular Devices Market Size | Is Prognosticated to Reach USD 86.27 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9%

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Cardiovascular Devices Market Research Report Are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany) , Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland) , Abbott (Abbott Park, U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.) , Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (Irvine, U.S.) , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, U.S.) , GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare) (Chicago, U.S.) , LivaNova PLC (London, U.K.) , Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Erlangen, Germany) , Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) , Other Prominent Players

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cardiovascular devices market size is prognosticated to reach USD 86.27 billion by 2028 from USD 54.08 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. There are increasing cases of heart diseases such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, congenital heart disease, heart attack, cardiomyopathy, and others. It can have a tremendous impact on the market. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and their vulnerability to various chronic diseases, especially heart diseases, are major factors propelling the growth of the market. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2021-2028.” According to the report, the market size was USD 50.87 billion in 2020.

Key Industry Developments Include:

June 2021: Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. introduced OrbusNeich JADE percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) over-the-wire balloon catheters.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418


Market Segments:

Based on device type, the market is segmented into diagnostic and monitoring devices and therapeutic and surgical devices. The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment can be further sub-segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), remote cardiac monitoring, and others. The therapeutic and surgical devices segment can be further sub-segmented into ventricular assist devices (VAD), cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, catheters, stents, heart valves, and others. By application, the global market for these devices is categorized into coronary artery disease (CAD), cardiac arrhythmia, heart failure, and others. Based on end-user, the global market is classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Geographically, the global market is widespread into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

COVID-19 Pandemic:

COVID-19 has had a detrimental influence on the cardiovascular devices industry due to the worldwide postponement of elective cardiovascular operations since hospital visits have decreased. While few procedures are considered urgent because of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, several have been rescheduled. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for an acute heart attack, for example, is deemed urgent by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI). In contrast, PCI for stable ischemic heart disease can be deferred.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418


What is the Scope of this Report?

The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market, primarily focusing on factors boosting, repelling, and challenging the market. It also offers key industry insights into the market and current cardiovascular devices market trends and opportunities. Besides this, the report lists the names of significant players and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Detailed market segmentation based on factors such as device type, application, and end-user is available in the report. Furthermore, the report throws light on the significant developments in the market and is available for sale on the company website.

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Boost Market

The most important factor driving the market is the increasing prevalence of heart diseases. This, coupled with the advent of advanced technological diagnostics to diagnose heart diseases, is creating lucrative growth opportunities. Besides this, regional governments' increasing awareness and initiatives are expected to propel the cardiovascular devices market growth. Additionally, major investments are made to cater to the rising demand for cardiovascular surgical devices, which will help the market to gain momentum in the forecast period.

However, the market may be negatively impacted by the inability of vendors to invest in research and development of cardiovascular systems following its inefficiency with reimbursement models. Nevertheless, the advent of advanced safety and remote monitoring in the latest devices is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.


Quick Buy - Cardiovascular Devices Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102418


Presence of Major Vendors Strengthening North America Market Share

North America is holding the major cardiovascular devices market share, and the region stood at USD 26.35 billion in 2020. This is on account of the presence of major manufacturers in Canada and the U.S. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to earn significant revenue on account of the rise in the prevalence of heart diseases and the market's regulatory scenario. To cite an example, the government of India confirmed a reduction in stent prices as compared to the international market such as the U.S. Such steps taken by the regional governments will help Asia Pacific market witness steady growth in the forthcoming years.

Medtronic to Hold the Largest Share Backed by its Diverse Product Portfolio

Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Edwards Lifesciences are some of the most well-known firms. These businesses have a strong and diverse cardiovascular device portfolio. Medtronic is a market leader due to its diverse array of cardiovascular devices, including diagnostic and surgical equipment such as aortic stent grafts and coronary catheters. Medtronic's Indian subsidiary announced the debut of the Azure pacemaker with BlueSync technology in October 2020, making it the first pacemaker in India to interact with a patient's smartphone or tablet. Boston Scientific Corporation, which makes catheters, guard wires, coronary stents, and imaging equipment, is also a major participant in the market. Boston Scientific Corporation stated in January 2021 that it had reached a formal deal to buy Preventice Solutions, Inc., a business that provides a comprehensive variety of mobile heart health solutions.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418


List of Significant Companies in the market:

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

  • Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

  • Abbott (Abbott Park, U.S.)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.)

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (Irvine, U.S.)

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, U.S.)

  • GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare) (Chicago, U.S.)

  • LivaNova PLC (London, U.K.)

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Erlangen, Germany)

  • Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Other Prominent Players


Cardiovascular Devices Market Segmentation:

By Device Type

  • Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

    • Electrocardiogram (ECG)

    • Remote Cardiac Monitoring

    • Others

  • Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

    • Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

    • Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices

    • Catheter

    • Stents

    • Heart Valves

    • Others

By Application

  • Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

  • Cardiac Arrhythmia

  • Heart Failure

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Others

By Region

  • North America (the U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cardiovascular-devices-market-102418


Table Of Contents :

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Key Cardiovascular Diseases, By Key Countries, 2020

    • Technological Advancements in Cardiovascular Devices

    • New Product Launches

    • Analysis of Key Cardiovascular Devices Deals

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries

    • Analysis of Patient's Digital Health Adoption

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

  • Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

      • Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

        • Electrocardiogram (ECG)

        • Remote Cardiac Monitoring

        • Others

      • Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

        • Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

        • Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices

        • Catheter

        • Stents

        • Heart Valves

        • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

      • Cardiac Arrhythmia

      • Heart Failure

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Specialty Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Device Type

      • Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

        • Electrocardiogram (ECG)

        • Remote Cardiac Monitoring

        • Others

      • Therapeutic and Surgical Devices

        • Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD)

        • Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices

        • Catheter

        • Stents

        • Heart Valves

        • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Application

      • Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

      • Cardiac Arrhythmia

      • Heart Failure

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By End User

      • Hospitals

      • Specialty Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

        • By Application

          • Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

          • Cardiac Arrhythmia

          • Heart Failure

          • Others

      • Canada

        • By Application

          • Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

          • Cardiac Arrhythmia

          • Heart Failure

          • Others

Toc Continue…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Press Release : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cardiovascular-devices-market-9647


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Oil falls $1 after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell about $1 on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 98 cents, or 1.4%, to $71.63 a barrel by 0613 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.34 a barrel, down 95 cents, or 1.4%. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel after falling 1% on Friday. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October by more than double the expected amount just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi mo

  • If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

    We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of tr

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Global Gas Price Surge Threatens to Dent the Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices are undergoing a historic surge, and it’s bad news for everyone from ceramic makers in China to customers of patisseries in Paris.The cost of the fuel is already at record seasonal highs in most major markets and looks likely to rise further, threatening to dent the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.The coming winter may give the world a painful lesson in just how pervasive and vital gas has become for the economy. Unaffordable prices could crimp households’ s

  • Delta blamed for poor jobs report, but too few people willing to work might be a bigger problem

    President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant for the paltry number of jobs created in August, but the real culprit might be shortage of people willing to work.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • A Florida doctor reportedly said she's refusing to treat unvaccinated patients in person

    A doctor in South Miami, Fla., said she is refusing to treat any unvaccinated patients in person because it is "not fair" on others, Newsweek reported.

  • Vaccine mandates: Employees paying to be unvaccinated is 'very much like smoking surcharges,' expert explains

    Many employers are now debating whether to mandate vaccinations among their employees and whether to financially deter unvaccinated individuals.

  • Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

    Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. R

  • India seeks to move coal to areas of shortage as power demand rises

    India's power minister on Saturday asked officials to consider diverting coal to power plants with extremely depleted stocks as shortages at some plants push several utilities to the verge of running out of fuel. Power minister R.K. Singh asked officials to "streamline the stock and supply of coal", including a reduction in inventory targets to 10 days from 14 days, to allow coal to be moved to areas of greatest shortage as energy demand rises. Singh said India's electricity demand is likely to continue increasing and also asked utilities to consider blending imported coal with local fuel to address shortages.

  • Hedge Funds Slash Exposure to U.S. Stocks That Count on China

    (Bloomberg) -- The split screen views of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks falling as the S&P 500 marches higher suggest that China’s pains are localized. That may be true, but one group of investors is not taking its chances. Hedge funds that make both bullish and bearish wagers on stocks are slashing their exposure to American companies that lean heavily on China for businesses, such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. and General Motors Co., according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime broker

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Vaccines: Fauci: Mu COVID variant not an "immediate threat" to U.S. — AstraZeneca agrees to give EU 200M more vaccine doses, ending legal dispute — Health care workers experience PTSD, trauma heightened by COVID.Politics: Biden's high-stakes booster tension with Moderna — Wall Street boosts lab companies amid Delta testing surge — Restaurant recovery’s screeching halt.States: Ousted Tennessee vaccine chief sues state officials for defamation over firing — Kentucky governor calls state lawmakers

  • This Can Increase Your Chances of Dementia Bigtime, Says Study

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claims there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. By the year 2060 they predict that number to multiply to nearly 14 million. A number of health habits have been linked to the memory deteriorating condition, which can often result in early death. Now, a recent major study claims that one specific health habit can significantly up your chances of developing dementia and dying earlier. Read on to fin

  • Why the restaurant industry created no new jobs last month

    'We've always had a problem getting good people, but we've never had a problem hiring people,' said Kayleigh Caamaño, who co-owns a casual pizza restaurant in Stephenville, Texas.