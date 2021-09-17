U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

Cardiovascular Devices Market Witnesses Neutral Impact with Growth Worth $ 32.06 Billion due to COVID-19 | Technavio

·3 min read

Vendors in the cardiac devices market will pass through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

Astellas Pharma Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc will emerge as major cardiovascular therapeutics market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the cardiovascular therapeutics market is likely to register a decelerating CAGR of 7.18% with an incremental growth of USD 32.06 billion during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market report.

Download Sample Now!

The cardiovascular therapeutics market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors in the cardiovascular devices market are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corresponding Reports:

Cardiac Ablation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cardiovascular Catheters Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market

Astellas Pharma Inc.

The company offers Lexiscan (regadenoson) injection for cardiovascular therapeutics patients who cannot exercise adequately for a stress test.

Eli Lilly and Co.

The company offers two types of Effient (prasugrel) tablets for cardiovascular therapeutics such as 5mg and 10mg.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

The company offers Lanoxin Tablet for cardiovascular therapeutics which is indicated in the management of chronic cardiac failure.

Get cardiac devices market report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/cardiovascular-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cardiovascular therapeutics market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

The cardiovascular therapeutics market is driven by increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. In addition, other factors such as the availability of advanced diagnostic methods and cardiac devices coupled with the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia are expected to trigger the cardiovascular therapeutics market toward witnessing an incremental growth worth $ 32.06 billion during the forecast period.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the cardiovascular therapeutics market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40101

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiovascular-devices-market-witnesses-neutral-impact-with-growth-worth--32-06-billion-due-to-covid-19--technavio-301379163.html

SOURCE Technavio

