Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the cardiovascular medical lasers market are Boston Scientific Corp, Cardiovascular Systems, AngioDynamics, Royal Philips NV, and RA Medical Systems. The global cardiovascular medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.10 billion in 2021 to $0.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.3%.

The cardiovascular medical lasers market consists of sales of instruments such as excimer lasers and carbon dioxide lasers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Cardiovascular medical lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to the heart. These lasers are commonly used during transmyocardial laser revascularization.

North America was the largest region in the cardiovascular medical lasers market in 2022.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the cardiovascular medical lasers market.

The regions covered in the cardiovascular medical lasers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The cardiovascular medical lasers market covered in this report is segmented by type into excimer laser and carbon dioxide laser.The carbon dioxide laser helps in removing thin layers of skin with minimal damage to the surrounding structures.

These are used in various applications such as laser vascular anastomosis, transmyocardial laser revascularization, and laser angioplasty for peripheral arterial diseases that are used by end users such as hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centres.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the cardiovascular medical laser market.The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to the increase in the use of smoking, physical inactivity, and an unhealthy diet.

For instance, according to the Centers for Disease control and prevention (CDC), 697,000 people died from heart diseases in 2020.According to the British Heart Foundation, coronary heart disease is responsible for around 64,000 deaths in the UK each year, an average of 180 people each day, or one death around every eight minutes.

One in seven men and one in 12 women in the UK die from coronary heart disease. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of cardiovascular medical lasers.

Alternative treatment methods for cardiovascular ailments are increasingly becoming popular globally and this is expected to have a negative impact on the revenues of the cardiovascular medical laser market.Treatments of heart diseases using medical procedures such as coronary angioplasty, stent implantation, thrombolytic therapy, coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), artificial pacemaker surgery, defibrillation, and heart valve surgery are more commonly used for the treatment of heart disease compared to the treatments employing lasers.

According iData Research, around 340,000 CABG procedures are performed per year in the United States. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period and limit the demand for cardiovascular medical lasers.

Cardiovascular medical laser manufacturers are constantly investing in technologies for faster diagnosis and efficient treatment of heart conditions.Areas of technological advances include new wavelengths, more rugged setups, lower-cost systems, and other advancements are being combined with minimally invasive techniques.

FDA cleared Ra Medical’s vascular products including cardiovascular lasers that can be used to treat peripheral arteries and veins. The laser works at 308-nanometer wavelength, which breaks chemical bonds and decomposes the blockage into its part, thereby reducing the risk for the patient.

In October 2021, Laser MD Medspa, a US-based medical spa services company, acquired Young Medical Spa for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would expand the company’s footprint in the state of Pennsylvania bas adding four locations.

Young Medical is a US-based provider of full suite of cosmetic and aesthetic treatments including Laser hair removal, botox treatment and others.

The countries covered in the cardiovascular medical lasers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The cardiovascular medical lasers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cardiovascular medical lasers market statistics, including cardiovascular medical lasers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cardiovascular medical lasers market share, detailed cardiovascular medical lasers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cardiovascular medical lasers industry. This cardiovascular medical lasers cardiovascular medical lasers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
