Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices Market to Reach USD 61.46 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

The surge in prevalence cardiac diseases, an increase in the number of clinics equipped with advanced technology, a rise in the geriatric population, and the growing awareness regarding treatment availability of cardiac diseases drive the global cardiovascular prosthetic devices market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices Market by Type (Cardiac Prosthetic Devices, Vascular Prosthetic Devices), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"According to the report, the global cardiovascular prosthetic devices industry was valued at $26.93 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $61.46 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

 

Download Free Report Sample- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1618

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The surge in prevalence cardiac diseases, an increase in the number of clinics equipped with advanced technology, a rise in the number of product launches and product approvals for cardiovascular prosthetic devices, a rise in the geriatric population, a rise in disposable income among the population of developing nations, and the growing awareness regarding treatment availability of cardiac diseases drive the cardiovascular prosthetic devices market. However, the high cost of cardiovascular prosthetic devices and cardiovascular surgeries and risk of complications associated with the implantation of cardiovascular prosthetic devices are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rise in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure, the increase in R&D activities in the medical device sector, and an increase in the prevalence of hypertension and obesity will present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices Market-

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the cardiovascular prosthetic devices market. This is owing to the disruption in supply chains and healthcare systems which caused delays in the availability of cardiovascular prosthetic devices and an increase in their cost.

  • Further, the number of surgeries performed, which required the use of cardiovascular prosthetic devices, came down drastically during the pandemic, as many hospitals gave priority to the treatment of COVID-19 patients and postponed elective surgeries.

  • However, the post-pandemic effect on the cardiovascular prosthetic devices market is positive due to a rise in the number of cardiovascular surgeries and increase in the number of consultations for cardiac disorders.

Procure Complete Report (248 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cardiovascular-prosthetic-devices-market

The cardiac prosthetic devices segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on type, the cardiac prosthetic devices segment contributed to the largest share of over half of the global cardiovascular prosthetic devices market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to a rise in the number of key players who manufacture cardiac prosthetic devices and an increase in the number of product launches and product approvals for cardiac prosthetic devices. However, the vascular prosthetic devices segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to an increase in the number of product approvals for vascular prosthetic devices such as stent in Asia-Pacific.

The hospitals segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment grabbed the highest share of nearly two-thirds of the cardiovascular prosthetic devices market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. The same segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to a rise in the number of hospitals and an increase in the number of cardiac surgeries performed globally.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1618

North America to achieve the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global cardiovascular prosthetic devices market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to a rise in the number of product launches and product approvals, an increase in the number of key players who manufacture cardiovascular prosthetic devices, an increase in number of valve replacement surgeries, and the growing number of developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in expenditure by government organizations to develop the healthcare sector, an increase in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, and a rise in the geriatric population in the region.

Leading Market Players

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Artivion Inc.

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

  • Biotronic

  • Edwards Lifesciences

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

The report analyzes these key players of the global cardiovascular prosthetic devices market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Diabetes Care Devices Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Surgical Scissors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiovascular-prosthetic-devices-market-to-reach-usd-61-46-billion-globally-by-2031-at-8-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301768177.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

