Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market to Reach US$ 23.6 Mn by 2030, Says TMR Report

- Rise in Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease is expected to Drive the Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market

- Increase in instances of hypertension and high cholesterol in older population globally are creating substantial demand opportunities for market players

ALBANY, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent times, the use of robotics has risen in cardiac surgeries and the minimally invasive technology in coronary bypass surgeries. Furthermore, cardiac surgeons are taking robotic assistance to achieve simplified internal mammary artery harvesting in robot-assisted direct coronary artery bypass and reduce the possibilities of rip spreading.

Robotic surgical systems are gathering impetus due to their ability to allow meticulous manipulation of the internal mammary artery harvesting using visual magnification of the surgical field.

The cardiovascular proximal anastomosis devices market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2030. Rise in number of CABG surgeries due to increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is translating into notable growth prospects for the market.

Triage classification system is being increasingly used, as it assists in finding out the preoperative COVID-19 status of a patient, which is crucial during postoperative management and counseling due to increased cases of asymptomatic coronavirus.

Automated proximal anastomotic devices (APAD) are gathering impetus as a groundbreaking and non-invasive option used to create proximal anastomoses. As APAD have limits in completely avoiding the possibilities of mortality or neurological events, many market players are focused on improving the quality of these devices. Moreover, companies are taking initiatives to spread awareness about many advantages, including reduced possibilities of major adverse cardiovascular events and promising one-year graft patency offered by APAD.

Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market: Key Findings

Inclination of Cardiac Surgeons toward Safe Mechanism of Clampless Anastomosis Devices

Players are carrying out R&D activities to develop innovative products that help in reducing aortic manipulation throughout off and on pump coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). For instance, Vascular Graft Solutions, company Based in Tel-Aviv, Israel, recently received the FDA approval for its product named Viola. It is a clampless anastomosis device used in cardiac surgeries to carry out clean, dry, and protected proximal anastomosis without partial clamping of the aorta.

Today, cardiac surgeons are inclining toward the use of clampless anastomosis devices, which offer safe mechanism and dependable design. As a result, many med-tech organizations across the globe are focused on R&D projects to develop devices that fulfill the current needs in CABG surgeries. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing devices with advanced features such as excellent sealing ability and integrated punching mechanism in clampless anastomosis devices, which allows carrying out of manifold anastomosis procedures using a single device.

Proximal Anastomotic Devices Offer Quick Solution for Saphenous Vein-aortic Anastomosis

With the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries among patients, there is a notable growth in the use of off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting (OPCABG) during cardiac surgeries. The technology helps in avoiding damages of manifold organ malfunction due to cardiopulmonary bypass. Moreover, it also assists in decreasing the possibilities of postoperative neurological complications as a result of aortic intubation. Besides, cardiac specialists are using proximal anastomotic devices, due to their ability to offer simple, safe, and rapid solutions for saphenous vein-aortic anastomosis.

Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in prevalence of coronary heart diseases around the world is creating lucrative prospects for market players

Sedentary lifestyle and unbalanced diet of people, surge in the number of smokers, and increase in alcohol & tobacco consumption are several factors expected to fuel the expansion of the cardiovascular proximal anastomosis devices market

Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The market is projected to witness significant demand opportunities in the North America region, owing to increase in the number of people suffering from coronary heart disease.

Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the cardiovascular proximal anastomosis devices market are:

Medtronic plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Péters Surgical

Getinge AB

Cardiovascular Proximal Anastomosis Devices Market Segmentation

Product Type

Automatic Proximal Anastomotic Devices

Manual Proximal Anastomotic Devices

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Region

The U.S.

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Rest of World

