Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Size Worth $7.8 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. The rapidly rising prevalence of congenital heart diseases, such as Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)and the ventricular septal defect is expected to drive the demand for the patches. In addition, increasing implementation of patches in medical procedures and growing sports injuries is expected to support the development and growth of the market over the forthcoming years. As per studies, ASD is the second most common type of congenital heart disease and the incidence rate across the global population is recorded to be 56 per 100,000 live births.

Grand View Research
Grand View Research

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • The soft tissue repair segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the rapidly growing incidence rate of hernias across the globe

  • The ePTFE segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the multiple benefits associated with ePTFE, such as high durability, easy availability, and high tensile strength

  • North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growing disease burden, advancing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and growing trend of minimally invasive surgeries

Read 125 page market research report, "Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Application (Cardiac Repair, Vascular Repair, Pericardial Repair, Dural Repair, Soft Tissue Repair), By Raw Material, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

One of the key driving market forces is the rapidly rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Changing lifestyles, growing obesity levels, adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits, increasing alcohol consumption and smoking, and growing geriatric population are driving the incidence of cardiac disorders. As per World Health Organization estimates, cardiovascular diseases account for the largest share of 32% or 17.9 million deaths annually. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, approximately 695,000 deaths in the U.S. are due to underlying cardiac diseases. Coronary heart diseases are recorded in the majority of cardiac disorder-related deaths. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, coronary heart diseases accounted for 360,900 deaths in the U.S. in 2019.

Another key driving force supporting growth is the rising prevalence of hernias such as inguinal hernia, umbilical hernia, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, ventral hernia, and others. Some of the risk factors associated with hernias are heavy weight lifting, abdominal surgery, ascites, constipation, and chronic cough which increases the pressure on intra-abdominal regions resulting in abdominal hernias. Inguinal hernias are the commonest abdominal hernias and the incidence rate of inguinal hernia repairs in the U.K. is 10 per 100,000 individuals and in the U.S. are 28 per 100,000 individuals. Congenital diaphragmatic hernia is caused due to genetic factors and residual embryological channel defects. The abovementioned factors are driving the demand for patches in therapeutic procedures and wound care management.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global cardiovascular and soft tissue repair patches market on the basis of application, raw material, and region:

  • Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

  • Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

  • Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2030)

List of Key Players of Cardiovascular And Soft Tissue Repair Patches Market

  • Baxter

  • Admedus

  • Abbott

  • LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

  • Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

  • Glycar SA Pty Ltd.

  • LabCor

  • Cryolife, Inc.

  • CorMatrix

  • Terumo Medical Corporation

  • Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.

  • Neovasc

  • W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

  • B.Braun

  • Novomedics

  • TEI Biosciences Inc.

  • Perouse Medical

  • Gunze Limited

  • Atriummed

  • Maverick Bioscience

  • Southern Lights Biomaterials

Check out more studies related to cardiovascular treatment, published by Grand View Research:

Cardiovascular Information System Market – The global cardiovascular information system market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2024. The increasing number of challenges associated with cardiovascular care including the management of large amount of data, data retrieval, and the maintenance of patient history records is creating the need for advanced systems, such as Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, which would facilitate data analysis.

Cardiovascular Devices Market – The global cardiovascular devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% till 2024. The prevalence of chronic heart ailments and sedentary lifestyles has been steadily rising thus engendering a high incidence of cardiac diseases.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiovascular-and-soft-tissue-repair-patches-market-size-worth-7-8-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301478312.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

