Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market | Evolving Opportunities with Astellas Pharma Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. | Technavio Insights

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiovascular therapeutics market is expected to grow by $ 32.06 bn during 2021-2025, as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis- Get a FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Product (Antithrombotic drugs, Hypolipidemic drugs, and Others) and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cardiovascular-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

The cardiovascular therapeutics market is driven by the increasing risk factors for cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the availability of advanced diagnostic methods and the rising prevalence of hypercholesterolemia are anticipated to boost the growth of the Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cardiovascular Therapeutics Companies:

  • Astellas Pharma Inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Antithrombotic drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hypolipidemic drugs - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cardiovascular Therapeutics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Heparin Market Report -The heparin market has the potential to grow by USD 2.29 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06%. Download a free sample report now!

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Report -The hemophilia therapeutics market has the potential to grow by USD 4.47 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. Download a free sample report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiovascular-therapeutics-market--evolving-opportunities-with-astellas-pharma-inc-and-eli-lilly-and-co--technavio-insights-301365543.html

SOURCE Technavio

