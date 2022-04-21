Cardlytics Appoints Jose Singer as Chief Product Officer

Cardlytics, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX), an advertising platform in banks’ digital channels, today announced the appointment of Jose Singer as its Chief Product Officer.



Beginning May 16, Singer will succeed Michael Akkerman and lead Cardlytics’ overall product strategy, including the evolution and expansion of its advertising platform capabilities and user interface. He will also be closely aligned with sales and engineering leadership, striving to deliver a seamless, best-in-class product platform and go-to-market strategy that exceeds partner expectations and expands the overall adoption of Cardlytics’ solutions by advertisers.

“Jose brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in developing successful operating models that seamlessly align the product and engineering functions for optimal performance in a fast-paced industry,” said Cardlytics CEO, Lynne Laube. “We are thrilled to have him join our team at a pivotal moment in time for our company as we work to migrate to AWS alongside the rollout of a number of new platform capabilities on behalf of our partners and their shared customers.”

Singer joins Cardlytics from Nextdoor where he served as Head of Product for business and agency solutions. In this role, Singer was responsible for the end-to-end product experience, unifying the ad platforms and overall strategy for small and enterprise advertisers. Prior to his role at Nextdoor, Singer held various leadership positions at Yahoo, including Vice President of Product for their advertising solutions, running their native, search, service delivery, and supply-side ad platforms.

Singer holds a Master of Law from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Singer will be based in Cardlytics’ San Francisco office.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Story continues

Media Contact

Angie Amberg

Head of Brand Marketing & Communications

aamberg@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:

Robert Robinson

Corporate Development & IR

ir@cardlytics.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the evolution and expansion of Cardlytics’ advertising platform capabilities and the expanded adoption of Cardlytics’ solutions by advertisers. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: risks related to the uncertain impacts that COVID-19 may have on our business, financial condition, results of operations; unfavorable conditions in the global economy and the industries that we serve; our quarterly operating results have fluctuated and may continue to vary from period to period; our ability to sustain our revenue growth and billings; risks related to the integration of Dosh, Bridg and Entertainment with our company; risks related to our substantial dependence on our Cardlytics platform; risks related to our substantial dependence on JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (“Chase”), Bank of America, National Association ("Bank of America") and a limited number of other financial institution (“FI”) partners; risks related to our ability to maintain relationships with Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America; the amount and timing of budgets by marketers, which are affected by budget cycles, economic conditions and other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to offset contractual commitments to FIs; our ability to attract new partners, including FI partners, and maintain relationships with bank processors and digital banking providers; our ability to maintain relationships with marketers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, including our ability to adapt to changes in consumer habits, negotiate fee arrangements with new and existing partners and retailers, and develop and launch new services and features; and other risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022 and in subsequent periodic reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.







