U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.75
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,597.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,419.25
    +32.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.60
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.75
    +1.29 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0100 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    19.35
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3720
    -0.3080 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,403.07
    +848.78 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.10
    +47.36 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.92
    -1.14 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Care Bridge International Announces Appointment of Chief Client Officer

·1 min read

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned for growth, Care Bridge International is proud to announce the appointment of Bob Schmidt to Chief Client Officer. "As we continue to accelerate the adoption of our services in the Property and Casualty marketplace," stated Deborah Watkins, Founder, "we are pleased to welcome Bob to the Care Bridge team."

"As an experienced and knowledgeable sales leader with 25 years of executive leadership experience in insurance and healthcare, Bob's trustworthy and authentic leadership style coupled with a depth of knowledge of the marketplace, serves the needs of our existing and prospective customers to engage, envision and achieve their claim goals", stated Deborah Watkins, Founder and CEO.

"I am really excited to be back in the claim space," stated Bob Schmidt, "Deborah and her team have built a great platform and Care Bridge brings so much more to the table than the "Old school" conventional medical forecasting tools."

About Care Bridge International

Founded in 2015, Care Bridge International is the leader in forecasting medical treatment and costs for claims using scalable AI machine learning combined with advanced clinical expertise and human touch. The company calculates medical exposure for workers compensation medical costs, bodily injury claim reserves, medical damages for litigation, and Medicare Set Asides, simply and rapidly, delivering unprecedented outcomes.

Care Bridge International's Analytic-Powered Claims Database is a registered trademark of Care Bridge International. Copyright 2018.

For More Information:
Visit Our Website
Call Toll-Free: 888-434-9326 Ext. 108
Deborah Watkins
Email: 318790@email4pr.com
Follow US on LinkedIn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/care-bridge-international-announces-appointment-of-chief-client-officer-301376741.html

SOURCE Care Bridge International

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau casino operators plummeted as much as a third on Wednesday, losing about $18 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • Is an Annuity a Good Investment?

    Annuities are popular financial products that often guarantee income throughout the course of your retirement. While you may even have access to customizable features and riders, you’ll likely have to pay high fees and may also end up taking home … Continue reading → The post Is an Annuity a Good Investment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing CEO, Board Ask Judge to Clarify Ruling

    Attorneys for Boeing CEO and current and former directors asked a Delaware judge to reconsider her ruling siding with plaintiffs.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    These growing companies have the potential to provide reliable long-term returns for your 401(k) or IRA.

  • NorZinc Launches PEA on 2,400 tpd Mine Plan and Achieves Major Permitting Milestone

    NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to announce the launch of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on a 2,400 tonnes per day ("tpd") production plan for the Prairie Creek Project ("Prairie Creek" or the "Project") and provide a general corporate update, including the achievement of a major permitting milestone being the advancement without the need for an additional Environmental Assessment ("EA").

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

    Adobe Inc on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion. Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. Until now, Adobe's e-commerce customers have had to build their own payment systems.