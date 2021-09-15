Care Bridge International Announces Appointment of Chief Client Officer

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned for growth, Care Bridge International is proud to announce the appointment of Bob Schmidt to Chief Client Officer. "As we continue to accelerate the adoption of our services in the Property and Casualty marketplace," stated Deborah Watkins, Founder, "we are pleased to welcome Bob to the Care Bridge team."

"As an experienced and knowledgeable sales leader with 25 years of executive leadership experience in insurance and healthcare, Bob's trustworthy and authentic leadership style coupled with a depth of knowledge of the marketplace, serves the needs of our existing and prospective customers to engage, envision and achieve their claim goals", stated Deborah Watkins, Founder and CEO.

"I am really excited to be back in the claim space," stated Bob Schmidt, "Deborah and her team have built a great platform and Care Bridge brings so much more to the table than the "Old school" conventional medical forecasting tools."

About Care Bridge International

Founded in 2015, Care Bridge International is the leader in forecasting medical treatment and costs for claims using scalable AI machine learning combined with advanced clinical expertise and human touch. The company calculates medical exposure for workers compensation medical costs, bodily injury claim reserves, medical damages for litigation, and Medicare Set Asides, simply and rapidly, delivering unprecedented outcomes.

Care Bridge International's Analytic-Powered Claims Database is a registered trademark of Care Bridge International. Copyright 2018.

