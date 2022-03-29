U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.00
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,876.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,969.25
    -16.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.90
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.47
    -1.49 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.80
    -18.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    -0.22 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -2.4770 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -20.81 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3060
    -0.5680 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,570.86
    +636.81 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.90
    +17.88 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.28
    +195.39 (+0.70%)
     

Care Counseling Center to Offer Free Services to Troubled Teens and Survivors of Abuse

Care Counseling Center
·5 min read

Professional guidance in resolving personal conflicts and emotional problems.

Care Counseling Center

Professional guidance in resolving personal conflicts and emotional problems.
Professional guidance in resolving personal conflicts and emotional problems.

Somerville, New Jersey, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care Counseling Center, a recently-opened counseling facility based in Somerville and Princeton, New Jersey, has recently begun to extend free services to teenagers, as well as survivors of abuse.

As Dr. Maria Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Care Counseling Center explains, “These groups are among our most vulnerable populations — and all too often, they lack the financial resources to obtain paid counseling and other forms of support. We know that without adequate resources, mental and emotional health challenges can spiral. Our goal is to reach as many people as we can and provide the help they need as early as possible.”

Mike Kogan, an on-staff counselor at Care Counseling Center who specializes in PTSD, positive psychology, trauma and marriage counseling, agrees. “Providing these services for free is crucial for building a stronger community. When we can help vulnerable groups become more emotionally resilient and be better equipped to face their challenges, it ultimately lifts everyone.”

Common Issues Facing Teens

Mental and emotional health challenges are a major concern for teens. According to the World Health Organization, one in seven youth between the ages of 10 and 19 suffers from a mental disorder, with depression and anxiety being the leading culprits.

“Adolescent mental health issues must be addressed during adolescence,” Kogan explains.

“Failure to address these problems in a timely and appropriate fashion can keep teens from developing healthy emotional and social habits that will aid with their mental wellbeing as adults. Left unchecked, such conditions can greatly impair long-term mental health, depriving teens of opportunities to have a fulfilling adult life.”

Research has consistently found that cognitive behavioral therapy and group-based interventions are the most effective tools for reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety among teens.

Survivors of Abuse at Risk

The consequences of abuse can be far-reaching for survivors …

“It doesn’t matter what kind of abuse a person suffers,” Dr. Rodriguez notes. “Be it emotional, verbal, physical or even sexual abuse, this behavior can have a devastating impact on their self-confidence and overall well-being. Abuse and other forms of trauma have been directly linked to an increased risk of developing depression, anxiety or PTSD.

“Symptoms of trauma from abuse can sometimes take months or years before they start to significantly affect someone’s life — which is why it is so important for individuals who have suffered abuse to be continuously mindful of their mental and emotional well-being.”

A research analysis by the World Health Organization that focused on the effects of violent abuse illustrate just how dire things can become for victims who do not receive appropriate mental health treatment. The resulting severe anxiety or depression can interfere with daily life, with many individuals turning to drug abuse, self-harm and other destructive behaviors.

As Dr. Rodriguez explains, “The big tragedy here is that these survivors aren’t to blame for their situation, but their suffering can continue long after they have left that abusive relationship.”

What Keeps Them From Seeking Help, and How Does Care Counseling Center Make a Difference?

“There are several factors that can keep teens, survivors of abuse and others from seeking the help they need,” Kogan says. “Unfortunately, there is still a fair amount of stigma regarding mental health in the first place, even though we should view mental illness in a similar way to how we view a physical ailment. Because of this, some people worry about how others will perceive them or treat them if they discuss their mental health challenges.”

“Fear and misinformation are major impediments,” Dr. Rodriguez adds.

“A person who is still in an abusive relationship may understandably fear repercussions for seeking help. Or, they might assume that counseling and support are financially out of reach — often in part due to circumstances related to the abuse they have suffered.”

The introduction of the free services was done in large part to help address the stigma and misinformation surrounding mental health services. “By making these services more accessible, we can directly combat a lot of the issues that keep people from seeking the help they need in the first place,” Kogan says.

To achieve this, Care Counseling Center has developed youth groups aimed to address different challenges that teens face, such as grief, bullying, self-esteem and peer pressure. The facility also offers a broad range of mental health services for survivors of abuse, including programs for individuals who are also struggling with substance use disorders.

Hope for a Better Future …

Dr. Rodriguez and Kogan express hope that by offering free services to troubled teens and survivors of abuse, their facility can bring greater awareness to the challenges facing Somerville, the Tri-State Area and other communities across the nation. “Quite honestly, one of the biggest problems in confronting these issues is that they just aren’t talked about enough,” Dr. Rodriguez says.

“People get worried about how much it will cost to seek help, and then they try to sweep their problems under the rug. But these aren’t challenges that can get resolved on their own. Our goal in providing free services is to ensure that more people become aware of the challenges that exist in our community — and that there are reasonable ways to deal with them.”

Media Contact:

Name: Care Counseling Center
Email: mike@carecounselingcenter.org
City: Somerville, New Jersey
Country: United States

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any medical related or any other product or service in this article. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, purchase, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your objectives, circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your medical advisor, attorney, or medical professionals regarding your specific medical situation. abrelease@gmail.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Capricor Shares Fall After Topline Results From Mid-Stage COVID-19 Trial

    Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) announced topline data from its Phase 2 INSPIRE study evaluating a single-dose intravenous infusion of CAP-1002 for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Capricor said that the trial met its primary objective of safety. All efficacy endpoints were exploratory as the study was not powered to detect treatment differences. In the study of 63 randomized patients, 31% were admitted to the ICU before initiation of treatment. The WHO ordinal scale indicated severe dis

  • Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

    Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, were suffering from medical ‘frustrations’ and decided it was ‘time to go’

  • Here's Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Getting Hammered on Monday

    It seems the FDA isn't going to approve the company's ALS drug before an ongoing phase 3 trial produces evidence of efficacy.

  • Inovio spinoff Geneos Therapeutics raises $17M to expand cancer treatment study

    Geneos Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company spun out of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, raised $17 million in a private stock sale. The 6-year-old Plymouth Meeting company's Series A2 financing was led by Flerie Invest, a European venture capital firm based in Stockholm and London that specializes in backing life sciences companies tackling major medical challenges. Existing Series A investors Santé Ventures, Korea Investment Partners Global Bio Fund, and Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) also participated.

  • Kate Beckinsale, 48, Went Pantsless At An Oscars Party, And Her Legs Are 🔥

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, went pantsless in a sheer gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, and her Legs are so toned. The actress works out six days a week.

  • Federal legalization of marijuana

    The panel talks about the upcoming vote to legalize marijuana use on a federal level.

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID Now

    COVID-19 cases are declining for now in the U.S., but experts warn another surge is coming. With cases spiking overseas it's just a matter of time before we get hit with another wave so taking precautionary measures is key to staying healthy. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who explain how to help avoid getting COVID and places you'll most likely get the virus from. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 C

  • St. Joseph County reports 6 new COVID cases; Michigan cases plummet 15.1%

    Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 5,649 new cases. That's down 15.1% from the previous week's tally of 6,651 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

  • The BA.2 Covid Variant Is Already Changing the U.S. Response to the Pandemic

    The BA.2 variant isn't yet dominant in the U.S., but theFDA has limited the use of a Covid-19 monoclonal antibody therapy thought to be ineffective against it.

  • Sandra Lee Rocks Totally Sheer 'F-U Cancer' Dress to First Red Carpet, 4 Weeks After Hysterectomy

    Sandra Lee stole the show in a custom couture gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday

  • How Texas measures up on COVID deaths per capita

    Data: Axios analysis of CDC data; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosCOVID is killing more people per 100,000 in red states than in blue states.Why it matters: "The COVID-19 pandemic removed any doubt that state policies can affect health outcomes," Virginia Commonwealth University professor Steven Woolf recently argued in JAMA.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: Texas, among the reddest states of all, ranks just outside the top 25 in deaths per 100,000 resid

  • 26 Heart-Healthy Lunches That Are Low in Calories

    Take care of your heart with these light lunches that are packed with flavor. Each recipe is low in saturated fat and sodium, per our heart-healthy guidelines, and has fewer than 575 calories per serving. Whether you're in the mood for a quick sushi-inspired roll-up or a fresh salad with grilled chicken, this mix of recipes has something for you.

  • Virus Experts Say Exactly How to Not Catch Omicron

    With the Omicron subvariant BA.2 spreading across Europe and Asia, experts warn a surge is expected in the U.S. "Even though I know the likelihood is all of us are going to be exposed to some extent, all of our actions play a role in making sure that wave is not quite as high as it might be if we were throwing total caution to the wind," says Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, Ph.D, UC San Francisco COVID-19 Community Public Health Initiative head and chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatist

  • Column: Border patrol officials couldn't explain how seizures of Chinese jerky prevent disease, so let me try

    Authorities regularly broadcast their seizures of Chinese meat products at the port to burnish their public image as protectors of American borders.

  • Catching the flu and COVID-19 at the same time doubles your risk of dying, new study finds

    Patients with co-infection were four times more likely to require ventilation and 2.4 times more likely to die than if they only had COVID-19.

  • Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

    NHS hospital in Scotland forced to close four wards due to Norovirus ourbreaks

  • Proven Ways to Lower Your Blood Sugar

    High blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, can become a dangerous health issue if left untreated, especially if you have diabetes because it can lead to serious problems like nerve damage, kidney damage, heart disease or heart attack, skin irritations and more. Blood sugar management is something everyone should practice and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, MBBS, Ph.D., a professor of public health at New Mexico State University who explained how to get a norma

  • Pinkett Smith's hair loss from alopecia at center of spat

    A disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public. It’s unclear if comedian Chris Rock knew that when he joked about her baldness during Sunday night’s ceremony, but Smith grimaced and her husband, actor Will Smith, strode to the stage, smacked Rock in the face and profanely told him not to talk about his wife.

  • Alkermes Recognizes Their Employees' Unwavering Commitment To Patients

    As we approach the second anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Head of Human Resources, Steve Schiavo, took time to reflect on the appreciation we have for all our employees – especially those...

  • Johnson: 'A dead man' on TV. Ohio State's Harry Miller 'torment' could lead to blessings

    Now-retired Ohio State athlete Harry Miller's transparency about his mental health will help peers fighting the same battle, Jessica A. Johnson says.