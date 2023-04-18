Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc's (LON:CMH) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.5x and even P/S above 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Chamberlin's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Chamberlin could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Chamberlin?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Chamberlin's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 1.9% decrease to the company's top line. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 29% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should demonstrate the company's robustness, generating growth of 6.9% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 3.3%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

In light of this, it's quite peculiar that Chamberlin's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors aren't convinced at all that the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does Chamberlin's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We've established that Chamberlin currently trades on a much lower than expected P/S since its growth forecasts are potentially beating a struggling industry. We believe there could be some underlying risks that are keeping the P/S modest in the context of above-average revenue growth. One major risk is whether its revenue trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough industry conditions. So, the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see a lot of volatility.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for Chamberlin (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

