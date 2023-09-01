Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Pharmaceuticals companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 6.3x and even P/S higher than 22x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has ECS Botanics Holdings Performed Recently?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for ECS Botanics Holdings as its revenue has been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, ECS Botanics Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 118% gain to the company's top line. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 42% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that ECS Botanics Holdings' P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On ECS Botanics Holdings' P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of ECS Botanics Holdings revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we assume there are some significant underlying risks to the company's ability to make money which is applying downwards pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

