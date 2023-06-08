Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On essensys plc (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc's (LON:ESYS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Software industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.7x and even P/S above 6x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has essensys Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, essensys has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, essensys would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 13%. The solid recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 13% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 19% as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it odd that essensys is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

To us, it seems essensys currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

