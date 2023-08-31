Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Euro Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EURO)

Euro Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:EURO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Commercial Services industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.4x. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Euro Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Euro Holdings Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance isn't good enough to keep up the industry, causing the P/S ratio to suffer. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Euro Holdings Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

Euro Holdings Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 6.6%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 206% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

When compared to the industry's one-year growth forecast of 22%, the most recent medium-term revenue trajectory is noticeably more alluring

In light of this, it's peculiar that Euro Holdings Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What Does Euro Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Euro Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Euro Holdings Berhad is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable.

