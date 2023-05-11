Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Evolva Holding SA (VTX:EVE)

It's not a stretch to say that Evolva Holding SA's (VTX:EVE) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Chemicals industry in Switzerland, where the median P/S ratio is around 4x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Evolva Holding's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Evolva Holding as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Evolva Holding's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 57% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 34% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 46% per year as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 7.1% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it interesting that Evolva Holding is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Evolva Holding currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Evolva Holding (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

