Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSE:FANS)

There wouldn't be many who think FansUnite Entertainment Inc.'s (TSE:FANS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Interactive Media and Services industry in Canada is similar at about 1.1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does FansUnite Entertainment's Recent Performance Look Like?

FansUnite Entertainment certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For FansUnite Entertainment?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, FansUnite Entertainment would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 86%. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 21% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it interesting that FansUnite Entertainment is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From FansUnite Entertainment's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that FansUnite Entertainment currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 5 warning signs for FansUnite Entertainment (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of FansUnite Entertainment's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

