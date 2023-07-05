Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Hudaco Industries Limited (JSE:HDC)

There wouldn't be many who think Hudaco Industries Limited's (JSE:HDC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.4x is worth a mention when the median P/E in South Africa is similar at about 9x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

The earnings growth achieved at Hudaco Industries over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this respectable earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Hudaco Industries?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Hudaco Industries would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 15% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 2,401% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 5.2% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it interesting that Hudaco Industries is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On Hudaco Industries' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Hudaco Industries currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

