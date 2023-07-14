Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MHB)

It's not a stretch to say that Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MHB) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Energy Services industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.7x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

How Has Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad Performed Recently?

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad?

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 12%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 50% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should demonstrate the company's robustness, generating growth of 44% as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to contract by 3.3%, which would indicate the company is doing very well.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad's P/S trades in-line with its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the contrarian forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its growth forecasts are potentially beating a struggling industry. Given the glowing revenue forecasts, we can only assume potential risks are what might be capping the P/S ratio at its current levels. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to keep swimming against the current of the broader industry turmoil. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

